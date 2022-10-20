Lees Summit, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lees Summit.
The Van Horn High School - Independence soccer team will have a game with Summit Christian Academy on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
Van Horn High School - Independence
Summit Christian Academy
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Van Horn High School - Independence soccer team will have a game with Summit Christian Academy on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.
Van Horn High School - Independence
Summit Christian Academy
October 20, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
