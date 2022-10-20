ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fisher, Shazer named Preseason All-MAAC in hoops

By Andy Malnoske
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the top basketball players to ever come out of Elmira are getting some preseason props.

Marist College junior guard Kiara Fisher and fellow junior forward Zaria Shazer have earned All-MAAC Conference 3rd team honors in women’s basketball. Both Fisher and Shazer have contributed greatly for the Red Foxes in their respective careers.

Fisher, who transferred in from Syracuse University last year, led the team in scoring before having successful season-ending shoulder surgery. Kiara, a point guard, led the Red Foxes in scoring per game (12.6) and assists (57). Fisher started in 13 games before the injury.

Shazer went on to have her best season for the Red Foxes last year. Zaria led the team in overall rebounds (197) and was third in points per game at (9.9).

Fisher and Shazer helped contribute to Elmira High School’s staggering four consecutive Section IV Class AA Championships with the final one coming in 2020 as not only teammates, but great friends. The New York State Championships were called off amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Marist College’s season begins on Monday, November 7 when they host the Villanova Wildcats.

(Photo & Video – Marst Athletics)

