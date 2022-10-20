Read full article on original website
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
Mystery Mercedes-Benz Found Buried at Former Home of Convicted Murderer in AthertonAnthony J LynchAtherton, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Some Places Worth Visiting--part2Be HappySan Francisco, CA
kblx.com
Win Tickets: Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle
HOW TO WIN – 10/20 & 10/21:. Monday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 7:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle at Chase Center. ENTER BELOW for a chance...
TMZ.com
Mistah F.A.B. Gets Key to Oakland, Looking to Inspire Youth
Proud Bay Area rapper Mistah F.A.B. is now a certified Oakland legend … having been bestowed the key to his beloved hometown. F.A.B. tells TMZ Hip Hop he mentally prepared for the moment his entire life … first manifesting the key in his early rap lyrics, and later watching R&B star Keyshia Cole receive a key a few years prior.
Vallejo restaurant, rapper LaRussell offering 'pay-what-you-want' menu to build community
"Vallejo isn't a place people travel all over to be at. But it's becoming that place if we're building infrastructure," LaRussell said. All the pair want - to give back to the place that raised them.
tmpresale.com
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle in San Jose, CA Dec 10th, 2022 – pre-sale password
The Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle presale password everyone has been searching for is available for members to use. With this Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle pre-sale code you’ll have an opportunity to get sweet seats in advance of members of the public 🙂. You won’t want to miss...
Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday
OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
48hills.org
Good Taste: Open up for Snazzle Os—Snoop and Oakland company bet on savory edibles
Welcome aboard Good Taste, your weekly look at Bay Area food. Oakland’s TSUMo Snacks grabs the spotlight today. THC-infused edibles in California largely skew super sweet and are packed with fat and sugar, which can sometimes obscure the benefits or potential of ingesting cannabis. But Bay Area companies have been envisioning another way.
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved Oakland bakery closing after 93 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - One of Oakland's oldest businesses, A Taste of Denmark bakery, announced that it's closing. The 93-year-old bakery on Telegraph Avenue told KTVU they are going out of business soon, and hope customers will come say goodbye. They are baking all of their favorites this weekend for customers to come grab for the last time.
Eater
Oakland Pitmaster Matt Horn Under Scrutiny Again for Legal Drama. Here’s What to Know.
It’s been just over a week since news broke that working conditions at Matt Horn’s flagship restaurant, Horn Barbecue, fell under scrutiny from past and current employees. Now, it’s come to light that a Stanford professor sued and already settled a lawsuit with Horn Hospitality Group, the company behind Horn’s restaurants, which include Horn Barbecue and Kowbird. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that, according to the lawsuit, David Kyuman Kim was once president of Horn Hospitality Group and now heads Stanford University’s Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. The lawsuit states Kim invested $3,000 in the business, brought in investors, and helped secure leases for Kowbird and to-be-opened Matty’s Old Fashioned.
SFist
13 Best Bay Area Haunted Houses, Pumpkin Patches, and Halloween Whatnot For 2022
Submitted for your approval… 13 spooky Halloween weekend attractions in SF and the grave beyond for haunted houses, fiendish drag queens, spooky nights out, and family-friendly pumpkin patch spirits. The Bay Area spooky Halloween event season is now Hell-a upon us. A blood feast of Halloween events swarms SF...
San Francisco's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Francisco, California, has a long and storied history. It's also a city with a very high crime rate and some dangerous neighborhoods. Street car on Market Street, San Francisco, CA.Image by Duane Retzlaff from Pixabay.
7x7.com
37 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.24.22)
You’re in for a ghoulishly good time this week with Halloween thrills spanning the Bay Area. Dress up for car-free trick-or-treating experiences, costume parties, bar crawls, and spooky film screenings. Not in the spirit? Check out San Francisco's new outdoor roller rink, tour a chocolate factory, savor Eataly's Campania...
NBC Bay Area
Great ShakeOut: Bay Area Tests Preparedness for Next Big Earthquake
People across the Bay Area and beyond took some time Thursday to make sure they're prepared for the next big earthquake as part of the annual Great ShakeOut drill. At 10:20 a.m., people dropped what they were doing to practice the drop, cover and hold on technique. In San Francisco,...
SFist
Those Fireworks Over the Bay Wednesday Night Were For a Movie Shoot
Some people in SF and the East Bay heard the booming of fireworks, and some had the pleasure of watching an impromptu show over Treasure Island Wednesday night. But what holiday was this for?. The answer is there was no holiday or special event you missed. The fireworks — which...
NBC Bay Area
Wind Advisory Surprises Bay Area Residents
Bay Area residents are used to windy conditions happening, but some tell told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they didn’t expect the strong winds that blew through times during the day. There were some adjustments being made to handle it. Alameda resident Chris Brown went to San Francisco from...
This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walks out of debate
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walked out of a debate at San Francisco State University on Thursday after activists began yelling “No Justice, No Peace.” Video shows Jenkins, who was appointed to the position by Mayor London Breed in July after the recall of elected District Attorney Chesa Boudin, leaving […]
Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Looking for Ways to Keep Businesses in Downtown
San Francisco is still encouraging remote workers to return to the struggling downtown, where there was a heavy tech presence. But now there is consideration about whether it’s time to try and draw new industries to the area. At Ziggy’s Burgers in San Francisco, they are trying to bounce...
NBC Bay Area
Housing Activists to Take to Bay Bridge in Support of Tax Measures
Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out.
Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Yet another store in San Francisco has fallen victim to a thief who made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry, this time at a store in the city’s Presidio Heights neighborhood, The act was captured on surveillance cameras. A bracelet and gold necklace were stolen, the merchandise worth $6,000 The […]
