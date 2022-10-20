ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Mount Juliet, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Ezell-Harding Christian School soccer team will have a game with Mt. Juliet Christian Academy on October 20, 2022, 14:15:00.

Ezell-Harding Christian School
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
October 20, 2022
14:15:00
Middle School Boys And Girls Soccer

West Chazy, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

WEST CHAZY, NY
WEST CHAZY, NY
Pine Plains, October 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice

PINE PLAINS, NY
PINE PLAINS, NY
Whippany, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
clarksvillenow.com

Record fish caught in Tennessee

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA's online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
TENNESSEE STATE
smokeybarn.com

Local Authorities Seek To ID Subjects Pictured

MILLERSVILLE TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The Millersville Police Department is hoping the public can identify the subjects pictured. “They’re wanted for questioning concerning an aggravated burglary that took place this morning on Ted Dorris rd. MAP. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of anyone pictured is...
MILLERSVILLE, TN
WATE

PHOTOS: Low Mississippi River levels send boats ashore in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi in Memphis, and it’s a pretty wild sight to see. NOAA forecasts that the Mississippi River in Memphis is expected to reach -10.8 feet by November 1, which would surpass Monday’s record low. To compare how low the water is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
weatherboy.com

Overnight Quake Rattles Eastern Tennessee

According to USGS, a weak earthquake rattled eastern Tennessee in the town of Greenback just southwest of Knoxville last night. The relatively benign 2.0 magnitude event struck from a depth of 13.6 km at 9:55 pm. No one used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report shaking; most quakes below a magnitude 2.0 event cannot be felt and seismic events right at 2 can only sometimes be felt by people.
TENNESSEE STATE
John M. Dabbs

Will Tennessee Farms Survive As Land Becomes More Profitable and Work Is Not Appreciated

Working farms are a dying breed in Tennessee. We are seeing many families who have lost the desire to continue the hard work put forth by their parents and grandparents to make the family farm work and produce for others. Farming life is a demanding but rewarding life. The profits are much less in recent times than the value of the line in the short term. We are seeing many families selling off farms for development.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Bobo slaying witness to plead guilty in federal weapons case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents show a convicted felon who was released from prison after his key trial testimony about the slaying of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo plans to plead guilty to weapons charges filed shortly after he was granted his freedom. A federal judge has set...
TENNESSEE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants

(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
