Miller City, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Lima, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire complete destroys a south Lima home late Saturday night. The Lima Fire department was called out to 786 S. Metcalf St. just after 11 p.m., after a neighbor heard an explosion and saw flames shooting from the home. Lima Fire called in Shawnee Township for mutual aid. The heat of the fire cause damage to homes on either side and the wall on the south side of the house was moved out about a foot and half. It is unknown if anybody was living there at the time. Fire investigators from Lima and Shawnee Township are looking into the cause. Fire crews were on scene for five hours. The home was completely destroyed and will have to be torn down.

LIMA, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO