Ammon, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Ammon.
The Eagle High School soccer team will have a game with Boise High School on October 20, 2022, 08:00:00.
Eagle High School
Boise High School
October 20, 2022
08:00:00
2022 IHSAA 5A Boys Soccer Quarterfinals #1
The Borah High School soccer team will have a game with Thunder Ridge High School on October 20, 2022, 10:00:00.
Borah High School
Thunder Ridge High School
October 20, 2022
10:00:00
2022 IHSAA 5A Boys Soccer Quarterfinals #2
The Lake City High School soccer team will have a game with Coeur d'Alene High School on October 20, 2022, 12:00:00.
Lake City High School
Coeur d'Alene High School
October 20, 2022
12:00:00
2022 IHSAA 5A Boys Soccer Quarterfinals #3
The Madison High School soccer team will have a game with Timberline High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.
Madison High School
Timberline High School
October 20, 2022
14:00:00
2022 IHSAA 5A Boys Soccer Quarterfinals #4
