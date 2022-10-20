ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ammon, ID

Ammon, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Ammon.

The Eagle High School soccer team will have a game with Boise High School on October 20, 2022, 08:00:00.

Eagle High School
Boise High School
October 20, 2022
08:00:00
2022 IHSAA 5A Boys Soccer Quarterfinals #1

The Borah High School soccer team will have a game with Thunder Ridge High School on October 20, 2022, 10:00:00.

Borah High School
Thunder Ridge High School
October 20, 2022
10:00:00
2022 IHSAA 5A Boys Soccer Quarterfinals #2

The Lake City High School soccer team will have a game with Coeur d'Alene High School on October 20, 2022, 12:00:00.

Lake City High School
Coeur d'Alene High School
October 20, 2022
12:00:00
2022 IHSAA 5A Boys Soccer Quarterfinals #3

The Madison High School soccer team will have a game with Timberline High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.

Madison High School
Timberline High School
October 20, 2022
14:00:00
2022 IHSAA 5A Boys Soccer Quarterfinals #4

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello captures 4A District 5 crown with 31-7 win over Century

Dave Spillett ducked just in time, avoiding the deluge of water headed his way. The Pocatello teenagers in charge of the operation, carrying a giant Gatorade container, were not fazed. They loaded back up and charged back toward their head coach, determined to celebrate this 31-7 win over Century by dousing him with whatever water remained in the container. When they unloaded that, Spillett side-stepped it. “Sneaky-fast, that’s what I am,” Spillett said with a laugh. “Might have pulled a muscle.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

'Flat-out embarrassed': Idaho State's offense sputters in 24-10 loss to NAU

Guitar riffs from Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” echoed throughout Holt Arena and down to the field, where Idaho State huddled up before the fourth quarter began. In this eventual 24-10 loss to Northern Arizona Saturday afternoon, the Bengals were facing an uphill battle that might daunt the best mountain climbers, a three-score deficit as their offense sputtered and skidded and veered into its worst habits. Backup quarterback Hunter Hays had just come out of the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury, but...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm

East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idaho.gov

Crystal Springs Pond in Bingham County to be drawn down for the winter

Beginning Oct. 31, Crystal Springs Pond will be slowly drawn down over the course of a week to help reduce nuisance vegetation. This fishery, located in Bingham County adjacent to Idaho Fish and Game’s Springfield Fish Hatchery, is a popular family fishing water and typically supports year-round trout fishing. Over the past couple of years, the aquatic vegetation has become extremely dense throughout the pond, making it difficult to fish. In order to reduce nuisance vegetation, the water level will be lowered until the pond has been nearly drained. From there, most of the live vegetation will be exposed and die, and it is expected that a hard winter freeze will limit additional growth of vegetation.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

New details released about crash that killed Idaho Falls woman

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police have released additional details about a crash that left one woman dead in Idaho Falls on Friday evening. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hitt Road/25th East and John Adams Parkway. ISP Sgt. Blake Higley says a car...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Missing: South Idaho Teen Last Contact Oct 12

A southeast Idaho teenager is missing and hasn't had contact with family since October 12, 2022. Have you seen Marco Mejia?. Marco Mejia's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse archives active cases from throughout the state. There are currently more than 50 youths under the age of eighteen that are listed on the website.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Authorities searching for missing Idaho Falls hunter

HOWE — A group of emergency responders and local volunteers are searching for 73-year-old Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. Faller went camping with his wife in the North Creek Road area of Butte County on Monday, Oct. 17, according to family spokeswoman Ashley Countryman. Faller went hunting and checked in with his wife at lunchtime on Monday and Tuesday. But he did not return to his campsite to check in on Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Idaho Cold Cases: SkulI Positively Identified Through Forensic Genealogy 36 Years After Being Discovered

POCATELLO - A skull of an unknown victim found in Oneida County in October 1986 has now been positively identified 36 years later thanks to forensic genealogy. In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim, 400-500 yds away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. 12-year-old Tina Anderson and 15-year-old Patricia Campbell were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Drivers injured, car overturns in two-vehicle Idaho Falls crash

IDAHO FALLS — First responders are currently on the scene of a crash in front of Pony Express at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Two vehicles were involved and one of them overturned. Both drivers were injured and there were no other passengers in the vehicles, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

How the Iraq war led this man to become a podiatrist and open his own clinic in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – It’s no secret that serving in the military can be physically demanding but there’s one aspect of military service that Braden Jenkins didn’t anticipate. The Idaho Falls man served in the Idaho National Guard from 2005 to 2015. During basic training, he recalls doing ruck marches, a test where recruits are required to march six, eight or 12 miles in the wilderness, while carrying a rifle and a load. The test is timed and qualifying candidates are expected to complete it in a certain amount of time.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Pocatello reopens after project completion

POCATELLO — The St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Pocatello recently hosted its grand reopening after closing during a construction project. The store’s manager Beth Huston said they were able to raise the money for the project through several grants, including the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the city. “We were able to raise quite a bit of funding starting with the city of Pocatello’s CDBG grant,” she...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Idaho Falls crash

IDAHO FALLS — One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one of them flipped over on its roof in front of Pony Express Car Wash. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Incident near Pocatello school was not attempted abduction

Through further investigation, we were able to determine that incident was not an attempted abduction. The vehicle referenced in ealier releases was in the area, but was not involved in the incident, and the report of an armed suspect was unfounded. School District 25 as well as the Idaho State University will be notified of the positive outcome of the investigation. We wish to thank all who were involved in assisting with the investigation.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police investigating possible abduction of child

The Pocatello Police Department is investigating a suspicious set of circumstances that may involve the possible abduction of a juvenile. The juvenile was located in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek Road, but we are asking for the public's help in locating and identifying a vehicle of interest. A photo of the vehicle is attached to this alert. The vehicle was seen in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek at approximately 5:20 p.m. Thursday at which time the juvenile exited the vehicle. We believe that the vehicle was also seen in the area of Pole Line and Cedar at 5:30 p.m. We are asking anyone with information concerning this vehicle or incident to contact the Investigations Division of the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6121.
POCATELLO, ID
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy