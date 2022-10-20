ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California woman charged with benefits scam using Scott Peterson's name

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30EueR_0ifoP2nY00

A California woman was charged with using the names of convicted killers, including Scott Peterson, to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits - a small but headline-grabbing part of more than $20 billion stolen in similar scams during the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Brandy Iglesias made her initial court appearance Wednesday on 10 charges including grand theft, forgery, identity theft and making false statements, the California attorney general's office announced.

VIDEO: California prosecutors reveal how Scott Peterson's name may be linked to unemployment scam

California prosecutors revealed this week that tens of thousands of inmates, including Scott Peterson, are involved in an unemployment scheme stealing upwards of $1 billion worth of EDD benefits.

The office didn't immediately say whether Iglesias had a defense attorney who could speak on her behalf or provide details of her court appearance.

One set of charges was for using Peterson's name to claim $18,562 from the state Employment Development Department in June 2020. Peterson was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife and unborn child and dumping their bodies into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002. But a judge is deciding whether Peterson must have a new trial because of juror misconduct.

Iglesias is also charged with filing for unemployment in the name of Cary Stayner in 2020, collecting $20,194. Stayner confessed to killing three women who were sightseeing in Yosemite National Park in 1999.

Peterson and Stayner were among numerous inmates who had claims filed in their names, prosecutors said in 2020.

RELATED: At least 35,000 CA unemployment claims filed for prison inmates, including Scott Peterson, DA says

Iglesias was employed by a private company that contracted with San Quentin State Prison, where Peterson and Stayner are housed, and may have used her job to get access to prisoners' personal information, prosecutors said.

Iglesias allegedly collected the fraudulent benefits from April 2020 to September 2021.

She was arrested Saturday in Contra Costa County by a team of agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

"Don't let the infamous names distract you from who this crime really hurt - the most vulnerable in our society," Attorney General Rob Bonta said in announcing the charges.

EXCLUSIVE: Insiders reveal how scammers are stealing millions in CA unemployment benefits

It's a story you'll only see on ABC7 News: More local charges are likely to be filed in an inmate unemployment benefits scam sweeping the country.

Such thefts also harm "families in need, parents left without jobs during a pandemic, and Californians struggling to get by," he said.

Iglesias also filed for jobless benefits under her own name, Bonta said.

She had a previous conviction for robbery in Contra Costa County in 2005, his office said.

California has one of the nation's largest public benefit systems. More than 20 million people filed more than 60 million claims for unemployment, disability insurance and paid family leave over the past decade.

RELATED: 'People need help': As many as 1 in every 3 EDD claims is fraudulent, security firm says

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic - when many people were unable to continue working because of business lockdowns, it was sending out more than 600,000 application documents daily.

The California Employment Development Department has said the state stopped $120 billion worth of fraud attempts in 2020 and 2021 but failed to stop $20 billion in fraud.

That included $810 million paid in the names of roughly 45,000 prison inmates who weren't eligible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0ifoP2nY00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 70

Lois Cook
3d ago

EDD would rather give the money to people that frauded instead of giving it to people that really did have businesses and really needed the money.

Reply(2)
26
Ecoop
3d ago

Of course thousands of inmates were involved. I would have too if I was doing life in prison. What are they going to do…give you a time add?

Reply(9)
17
Save Calif vote Red
3d ago

wow Newsom I believe all these scams have been on your watch!! What are you doing to recoup the funds?? Anything? Vote in person same day if possible and vote RED!! We need someone in there who's actually paying attention to this stuff!! Not giving everything away!!!

Reply(7)
22
Related
Reason.com

Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

2 inmates die after being attacked in California prison yards

Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday. Robert Tunstall, 64, died Wednesday morning after another inmate attacked him in the recreation yard at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Life-saving measures failed and Tunstall was […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months

COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
COALINGA, CA
TheDailyBeast

Suspect in California Family Kidnap Killing Had ‘Nasty’ Year-Long Feud With Victims, Sheriff Says

The suspect arrested in the cold-blooded kidnapping and murder of an eight-month-old baby, her parents, and her uncle had a yearlong feud with the victims, a sheriff said late Thursday.A farm worker found the bodies of infant Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle Amadeep Singh, 39, in an almond orchard in a remote region of the San Joaquin Valley in California late Wednesday. They were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business in Merced on Monday morning.Convicted felon Jesus Salgado, 48, tried to kill himself the day after the relatives were abducted, authorities...
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy

Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
69K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy