This Bicoastal 28-Year-Old Went Viral For Comparing His 1-10 "Attractiveness" Rating On The East Vs. West Coast, And Now I'm Reevaluating My Own Experiences

While Jon felt like people, regardless of race, were looking at him differently than he was used to, he did notice a particular difference between his experiences with the Asian community on each coast:

“To be honest, with Asians on the West Coast, I feel like we kind of gravitate towards each other. But I felt like Asians on the East Coast were kind of trying to appeal to other races in a way, rather than loving our own. It was across the board, but what particularly struck me was the fact that even within the Asian American community, that level of finding each other attractive — if I put it bluntly — wasn’t even there.”