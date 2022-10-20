Former child care worker charged with child abuse

A tip regarding alleged incidents of child abuse at a Nash County day care center resulted in the arrest Monday of a 59-year-old Nashville woman on child abuse charges.

Maj. Eddie Moore of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release that Bonnie Daughtridge Cooper of 525 Breedlove Road in Nashville was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and released from custody on a written promise to appear in court.

“The Nash County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a tip from the Facebook page of Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted in reference to a day care staff member possibly mishandling two children on video,” Moore said in the news release. “It was determined that the day care in question was Corinth Baptist Church Daycare located at 2883 N. N.C. 58 in Nashville.”

Nash County detectives responded to the day care center and, while speaking to the director, found out that the incident had occurred in July and discipline was handled in-house by the day care center, Moore said. The woman who was recorded mishandling the children was identified as Cooper.

Cooper was reprimanded by the director of the day care center in July, Moore said, but continued to work there because the center was short-staffed.

“The two children in the video were identified as well but will remain anonymous,” he said. “Throughout the investigation it was determined that one of the staff members recorded the video and shared it amongst other staff members.”

Moore said the investigation determined that a former employee likely shared the video on social media. Cooper submitted a letter of resignation to the day care center on Oct. 14. A court hearing on the charges is set for Nov. 15.