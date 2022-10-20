ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiniest Rockets fans show off their basketball gear in the NICU

As the Houston Rockets kick off its 2022-2023 season on Wednesday, the Memorial Hermann's Labor & Delivery and NICU teams dressed up the newborns in the cutest little onesies to show their support.

Twenty of the tiniest fans dressed up, ready to cheer on their home team playing game one against the Atlanta Hawks.

Of the photos, some babies looked as if they were going to slam dunk, others looked like they were dreaming of a good basketball season.

While the Houston Astros play in the American League Championship Series, the NICU team said the future All-Stars wanted to make sure the Rockets were also feeling the love.

