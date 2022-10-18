You have to remember that when someone is giving you a second chance, you need to have some patience. You might need to chill the hell out every now and then. You can’t rush forgiveness and acceptance. You can’t MAKE someone feel comfortable. You can’t force them to take your word for it again. Remember, YOU fucked up and this person is brave enough to risk looking stupid over you all over again. It’s never easy so the next time you get upset at them for struggling with believing you, remember that YOU damaged your credibility. Now, chill out.

1 DAY AGO