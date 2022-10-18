Read full article on original website
themindsjournal.com
If A Man Truly Loves You
He will move mountains to be with you. He will call you, text you and let you know how important you are to him. He will never go ghost and he will always respect you. He will call you beautiful or pretty. He not only says you’re his world, but shows you with his actions. A man who loves you will not leave any doubts in your mind about how he feels about you. A man who loves you, makes you a priority. Life is too short, don’t settle for anything less.
themindsjournal.com
Never Tolerate Disrespect
Never tolerate disrespect. The more chances you give someone the less respect they’ll start to have for you. They’ll begin to ignore the standards that you’ve set because they’ll know another chance will always be given. They’re not afraid to lose you because they know no matter what you won’t walk away. They get comfortable with depending on your forgiveness. Never let a person get comfortable disrespecting you.
themindsjournal.com
When Someone Is Giving You A Second Chance
You have to remember that when someone is giving you a second chance, you need to have some patience. You might need to chill the hell out every now and then. You can’t rush forgiveness and acceptance. You can’t MAKE someone feel comfortable. You can’t force them to take your word for it again. Remember, YOU fucked up and this person is brave enough to risk looking stupid over you all over again. It’s never easy so the next time you get upset at them for struggling with believing you, remember that YOU damaged your credibility. Now, chill out.
themindsjournal.com
It Never Took Much To Make Her Smile
A blanket under the stars, a hand-in-hand walk by the water’s edge, maybe even a cup of coffee on the front porch of a misty morning; things like that. She was a simple girl, who fell in love with simple things, and that was just too damn lovely to ever let go.
