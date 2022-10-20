16 Things To Do In Savannah Whether It's Your First Or Fifth Visit

As an online shopping editor, I’ve become even more particular about what I buy for myself over the years. Plus, there's tons of great shopping where I live in New York City. So I rarely buy souvenirs (and even tell readers to really consider what souvenirs they're buying in my guide for packing carry-on only ). Well, there's PLENTY of great things to buy in Savannah. And I eat my own words because I DID buy several things there, for the record.
Here are some great spots to try:
- E Shaver, Bookseller offers a wonderful collection of tomes (and there's even a shelf of used books!), plus lots of cute literary-centric items like an Agatha Christie puzzle or candles that smell like books.
- Carriage House at the Mercer-Williams House is chock full of all kinds of things you'd want to gift others — or maybe just yourself. It's a good way to kill some time while you wait for your tour, or well worth popping into for a bit of shopping even if you aren't touring the home.
- The Paris Market has an adorable cafe and small seating area on the main floor, with items to shop throughout the rest of the floor and the basement. You'll find gorgeous jewelry and accessories, hosting essentials, $40+ candles you'll want to deeply inhale, and some other random antiques...like a $1000+ leather wrestling dummy that I thought was a voodoo doll from afar. (See that on IG here .)
- SCAD store is an incredibly well-curated boutique associated with the college and like I mentioned re free art, is also a feast for the eyes. It's packed with smaller-scale finds, like punny greeting cards and adorable enamel pens — plus some gorgeous jewelry if you're willing to spend a little more cash.
- Jere’s Antiques is simply up a STEEP staircase from River Street and a maze of all sorts of ornate furniture. If you're into interior design, this is worth wandering through. But! The prices aren't your Wayfair or Facebook Marketplace variety. I saw few items under $500. Still worth a look!
- Jones & Bull has an amazing collection of modern, vintage, and antique treasures that'll catch your eye as soon as you stroll by it. (Or at least it did for me!) If you squeal over a pair of porcelain dogs or adore Jonathan Adler, this place is for you.
- The Olfactory Company sells a variety of soaps, teas, and some slightly spooky stuff like Venetian masks...all things you don't need but *could* always use.
- Graveface Records & Curiosities serves as the entrance to the Graveface Museum (that I already mentioned) and is THE place if you want to grab a few records or a spooky-leaning enamel pin. It's also where you purchase admission for the museum.
- the candy shops on River Street are so wonderfully fragrant that you'll wander in without even realizing it. Snag some pralines (especially if you've never had any!), fudge, candy apples, bulk candy...most anything you'd imagine to be in an old fashioned candy shop. Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
