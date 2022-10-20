16 Things To Do In Savannah Whether It's Your First Or Fifth Visit

One of the best things about Savannah is the beautiful architecture. Merely walking around will give you a very quick grasp of that. Though working in an under-45 minute tour of a home will be well worth your time.

If you’ve read or watched Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil or you’re THAT person who lives for a cool antique mall or flea market find, check out the Mercer-Williams House (completed 1868). Jim Williams restored it (and many other historic Savannah houses) and then lived in it and ran his antique business out of the carriage shop out back. By the time the movie and book were out (1994 and 1997, respectively), he’d passed from pneumonia and heart failure at the age of 59. But his family uses the second floor as a family home and operates a house museum out of the first floor. You can’t take pics inside but it is gorgeous and filled with an eclectic mix of antiques that speaks to Williams’ exquisite taste and sense of humor . You can make reservations ahead of time, but I rec stopping by the carriage house to purchase tickets in person on the morning of your tour. I rarely like to do things more than once, but I've been here twice and both the house are tour guides are phenomenal.

If you're a Girl Scout, definitely tour the Juliette Gordon Low birthplace . The organization's founder "Daisy" was born in the home in 1860 and even started the Girl Scouts in the home in 1912. You'll definitely recognize that when you see it, as it's well-marked with Girl Scout flags. It was saved from demo in 1953 when the national organization purchased it. Now you can tour it whether you're a Scout or just interested. I've been and the museum does a great job balancing the history of Daisy, her family, and the organization's own history.

If you’ve already been to some opulent historic mansions , consider going to the Davenport House Museum to get a sense of what it was like to be a merchant circa 1820–27 (i.e. not uber wealthy). It's an American Federal–style house that was built by its inhabitant Isaiah Davenport and completed in 1820. It’s still a very nice house but feels more relatable as you tour it. The tour covers what it was like to live as both a free and enslaved person in the household, basing this on artifacts found within the house. The Historic Savannah Foundation purchased it in the mid-'50s (its first purchase) with the aim to restore and preserve the house as an effort to revitalize the area. It kicked off a fervor for restoration in the area (something that Jim Williams was also very much a part of!).

A few other house museums to check out:

- Sorrel-Weed House (c. 1840 Greek Revival and Regency-style home; has both house and ghost tours , more on the latter later)

- King-Tisdell Cottage (c. 1896 Victorian-style cottage; is available to tour by appointment only and the *only* African American historic house to tour in the city)

- Andrew Low House (c. 1849 Italianate-style stucco home; built by Juliette Gordon-Low's father-in-law)

- William Scarbrough House / Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum (c. 1819 Greek Revival–style home; the gardens are the largest in the historic district and free to the public but admission to the museum is paid)

- Green-Meldrim House (c. 1850 Gothic Revival–style home; headquarters of General Sherman during the Union army's occupation in 1864; is now a parish for St. John's Church and National Historic Landmark, so you should call ahead about tours)

- Harper Fowlkes House (c. 1842 Greek Revival-style home; tours highlight unique architectural and design features, like its "Temple of the Wind" columns inspired by that structure in Athens, Greece)