Which Supporting Or Minor Characters Actually Deserved To Be The Main Characters?

By Tessa Fahey
 3 days ago

Most movies and shows have pretty much the same set of characters, including a villain, a sidekick, a love interest, and of course, the hero.

But sometimes a supporting character actually outshines the so-called hero and makes you wish the movie were about them. So, is there a minor character that you think is way better than the protagonist?

Maybe you watched the Hunger Games movies and thought that Finnick, who had an incredibly hard life but never stopped fighting for change, should really be the hero of this adventure.

Perhaps you wish there were a TV show about The Twilight Saga's Alice Cullen, who was sent to an asylum because she kept predicting the future, instead of whatever lukewarm romance was going on between Edward and Bella.

Or, maybe you saw Edna Mode design perfect and impossible costumes for superheroes in The Incredibles and thought, "Why isn't this movie about her?"

Let us know in the comments below which supporting characters you think deserve to be leads and why. You can even pitch us your spinoff idea! The best responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

