Which Supporting Or Minor Characters Actually Deserved To Be The Main Characters?

Related
"Rings Of Power" Actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson Responded To That Racist Backlash: The Series Is "About The Light And Not The Dark"
She had one positive outlook to rule them all.
Tell Us Which Book You're Desperate To See Adapted Into A Movie Or TV Show
I just think it's time for a second attempt on The Giver.
People Are Sharing Who They Think Is The Best Sitcom Character Of All Time, And Honestly, All Of These Are Solid Picks
This is one of those topics that everyone has an opinion on.
36 Messy Movie Mistakes I Just Noticed, Even Though I've Seen These Films, Like, A Billion Times
I bet your boots you'll never watch The Shining (1980) the same way again.
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
15 Wildly Wrong And Incredibly Stupid Things People Actually Believed That Have Me Shaking My Head
"DARE and Nancy Reagan made me believe that I would be approached by drug dealers with free samples more frequently than has actually happened."
Jennifer Aniston Confronted Matthew Perry About His Drinking — Here's What She Said
"We know you're drinking."
29 Entitled Exes Who Have Some Freakin' Nerve Behaving Like That
"I think I will give you a chance, but only on one condition...that you pay me $50."
Poor People Who “Married For Money” And Rich People Who “Married For Love” Are Sharing What It’s Really Like, and Wow
"I married for love — my husband came from a poor family and didn’t have a high-paying job. After we got married, I realized he had hid a lot of debt from me: credit card, student loans, and the wedding, which I was told was taken care of. We’ve been married for eight years, and I have been the breadwinner and sole provider for at least half the marriage. I do find myself wishing I married for money, out of pure exhaustion."
19 Jokes About Millennials That Really Are Way Too Accurate (Especially If You Are One)
Some of these may be harsh, but they aren't completely off base.
Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ Blazes With $67M Opening, ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Flies to $16.3M
Whew. Thanks to a pair of movies featuring some of the world’s biggest movie stars, the domestic box office came alive after a tough fall. DC and Warner Bros.’ superhero pic Black Adam flew to the top of the weekend chart with a promising $67 million to mark the biggest domestic opening of Dwayne Johnson’s career outside of the primary Fast & Furious franchise. (Johnson’s previous best was Hobbs & Shaw, which launched to $60 million.)More from The Hollywood ReporterHow 'Black Adam' Filmed That Cameo in SecretBox Office: 'Black Adam' Heads for Solid $60M Opening While 'Ticket to Paradise' Travels...
14 Seriously Hysterical Grandparents Whose Behavior Is Begging To Be Made Fun Of
These grandparents know not the hilarious things they do.
Wedding Guests Are Sharing The Things They Roll Their Eyes At During Weddings, And Couples Should Probably Take Some Notes On These
"This usually makes me want to quietly leave as quickly as possible."
"Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone" Is 21 Years Old — Here's What The Cast Looked Like In Their First Movie, Last Movie, And Now
If there's a spell for aging gracefully, I wanna know it.
Tell Us About The Most Irritating Horror Movie Plot Holes And Gaps In Logic
The whole voice changer thing in Scream 3 will never not be be infuriating.
"A Lot Of My Potter Cast Mates, My Family, And Emma Specifically, Gave Me A Lot Of Bravery To Feel Comfortable Sharing" — Tom Felton Discusses His Memoir, "Beyond The Wand"
"There's so many positive, moral elements of the [Harry Potter] story that keep bringing people together. So, I can only hope that this book will be an extension of that."
wegotthiscovered.com
A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores
In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
14 Times Behind-The-Scenes Drama Got So Bad That Production Said, "Enough!" And Killed Off A Character
A Seinfeld series regular was killed off at the suggestion of several lead actors who complained about her being impossible to work with.
Treasures Discovered In Castle That Once Belonged To James Bond Books Publisher
An incredible Aladdin’s Cave of 17th century treasures has been discovered in a castle, which once belonged to the publisher of the James Bond books. The 460 items, many from the Cromwellian period, were found stashed in attics and in rooms of the former home of George Wren Howard. The location of the castle in Wales is shrouded in mystery for security reasons.
29 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Have Me Screaming, Crying, And Throwing Up
"(having the worst, most graphic intrusive thought i‘ve had in a long, long time) ok now do a silly one" —@Ewelannawhite
BuzzFeed
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0