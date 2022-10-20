How to Watch Clippers-Lakers 2022-23 NBA Opening Night Game On Thursday

The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will renew their in-city rivalry at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season on Thursday night.. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

Rivalries in the NBA seem to be created each and every year, but one that always sticks out is the in-city battle between the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers . These two teams that share an arena will take on one another in an opening week marquee matchup on Thursday night.

Fresh off their 123-109 loss at the hands of the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will look to get their season back on track with a victory. Recording a 31-point night against the Warriors, James is now just two 20-point games away from tying Karl Malone’s all-time record for the most 20-point games in NBA history.

While James continues to look strong in Year 20, the Lakers as a whole really struggled on the offensive-end of the floor. They will now face a tough task going up against the Clippers, one of the better defensive teams from a season ago that will get both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard back from injuries, two of the better two-way players in the entire league.

The Los Angeles Clippers enter the 2022-23 NBA season as championship favorites in the Western Conference even though they made their only Western Conference Finals appearance in team history back during the 2020-21 season.

With the addition of former All-Star John Wall, as well as the Clippers bringing back basically their entire roster from a season ago, they should absolutely be one of the better teams in the league this year.

A lot is on the line every time both Los Angeles teams face one another and the bragging rights can never be higher!

How to watch Clippers vs. Lakers

WHO: Los Angeles Clippers (0-0) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-1)

Los Angeles Clippers (0-0) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 20, 2022

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 20, 2022 WHERE: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Clippers vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off of a season-opening 123-109 loss on the road to the Golden State Warriors.

The Los Angeles Clippers went 42-40 last season and they failed to claim a playoff spot via the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.

The Lakers are 150-81 all-time against the Clippers.

The Clippers won all four games they played against the Lakers last season by an average of 7.3 points per game.

Last Matchup:

Mach 3, 2022 - Clippers 132, Lakers 111

Dominating the Lakers on both ends of the court, the Clippers came away with a 132-111 in their final regular season meeting against their bitter rivals. Reggie Jackson finished the game with 36 points on 14-30 shooting and he also finished with 8 rebounds and 9 assists. The Clippers were without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for this game, as the Lakers were missing Anthony Davis.

Latest Injury News:

Clippers: Reggie Jackson (groin) - PROBABLE

Lakers: Dennis Schroder (finger) - OUT, Troy Brown Jr. (back) - OUT, Thomas Bryant (thumb) - OUT, LeBron James (foot) - PROBABLE, Anthony Davis (back) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CLIPPERS STARTERS (2021-22 Regular Season Stats):

G Reggie Jackson (P) , 6-foot-2 guard: 16.8 points, 4.8 assists

, 6-foot-2 guard: 16.8 points, 4.8 assists G/F Paul George , 6-8 guard/forward: 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists

, 6-8 guard/forward: 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists F Marcus Morris Sr. , 6-8 forward: 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds F Kawhi Leonard , 6-7 forward: 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists (2020-21 season stats)

, 6-7 forward: 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists (2020-21 season stats) C Ivica Zubac , 7-0 forward/center: 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds

PROJECTED LAKERS STARTERS (2022-23 Regular Season Stats):

G Russell Westbrook (P) , 6-foot-3 guard: 19.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists

, 6-foot-3 guard: 19.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists G Patrick Beverley , 6-2 guard: 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists

, 6-2 guard: 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists G Lonnie Walker IV , 6-4 guard: 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists

, 6-4 guard: 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists F LeBron James , 6-9 forward: 31.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists

, 6-9 forward: 31.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists F/C Anthony Davis , 6-10 forward/center: 27.0 points, 6.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Clippers are currently 5.5-point favorites over the Lakers as of Thursday afternoon, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 225.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Lakers have not beaten the Clippers in the regular season since July 30, 2020

Lakers’ forward LeBron James is 1,295 career points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s All-Time Scoring List.

Clippers’ guard John Wall is expected to make his debut for the team, marking his first NBA action since April 23, 2021.

Clippers’ forward Kawhi Leonard is making his return from an ACL injury that kept him out the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA season.

