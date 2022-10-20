I Wore Sustainable Shoes Made Out Of Plant-Based Materials For A Week, And Here's What Happened

Related
I’m an appliance expert – people are only just realizing my 3 dishwasher tips & they’re really important
USING your dishwasher isn't as simple as loading and unloading – there's more to it than you think. Appliance repair technician Renae outlined the three dishwasher tips you probably don't know but are important. TikTok user Renae provides her viewers with must-know tips and tricks to use on their...
How Often Should You Replace Pillows? Plus How to Make Them Last Longer
There’s no better feeling than sinking your head into a plush pillow at the end of a long day. Sleep is priceless, and quality pillows play a key role in achieving a good night's rest. If you’ve noticed your pillows losing their shape, it might be time to replace them. Even if you regularly wash your pillowcases and the pillows themselves, it is recommended that you replace your pillows every one to two years for comfort, hygiene, and health reasons. We asked industry experts for insight on why pillows need to be replaced, how often you should do so, and what signs to look for.
Never pre-rinse your plates and glasses before putting them in the dishwasher - here's why
You should never pre-rinse your plates, glasses, cups and cutlery before putting them in the dishwasher. We all tend to try and get rid of the residual tea, curry sauce or ketchup from our utensils before getting them cleaned, but you are doing the wrong thing. Yes, you can scrape...
Many Sports Bras Were Found To Have A Toxic Chemical In Them & Here's What It Means For You
If you wear sports bras and athletic shirts every day, experts say you may want to cut back after new testing revealed high levels of a toxic chemical in certain sporting brands. Tests done by the Center for Environmental Health in the U.S. found that eight brands of sports bras...
