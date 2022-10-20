What To Do If The Men You Date Get Freaked Out By Your Salary, Is It Okay To Ask For A Raise At A New Job, And More Real People's Money Questions Answered

I'm an elder millennial who's been writing about work and money for about six years, and I honestly love getting to share all the things I've learned in the process. In that time, I've totally transformed the way I handle my money , and I've become the one in the friend group whom people call on when they've got big questions about work and money.

Got a problem you want solved on BuzzFeed? Write to me via this anonymous form — just read the fine print at the bottom of this post first.