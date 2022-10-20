2 students stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz, police say

Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The stabbing happened at the high school, located in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles School Police Department.

School police says both students were transported to a hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Details on what led to the stabbing are unclear. Police say a person was detained for a short time and then released.

Several police vehicles were seen outside the school as an investigation continued.