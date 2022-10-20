ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Downtown Syracuse Starbucks closing

By Reegan Domagala
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VHdH_0ifTJfAZ00

DOWNTOWN SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Downtown Syracuse Starbucks on W. Jefferson St. is closing, according to a Starbucks spokesperson.

There is no definite date on the closure yet, but the company says the reason for closing is primarily due to safety and security, which they say was a challenge for this location.

Below is a statement from a Starbucks spokesperson about the closure:

We routinely review the partner and customer expierience in our stores, to see if the store is thriving, partner (employees) are feeling supported, and that we are meeting customer needs. Our local leaders are, and have always been, empowered to use the many resources at their disposal to modify store operations and create the best experience for our communitites. But when necessary, we will make the decision to close a store.

Our first priority is to make sure our partners are safe to work. We will continue to work to make sure that partners can focus on crafting exquisite beverages and creating connections in a safe, warm, and welcoming environment.

Starbucks spokesperson
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

MOST President still feels downtown Syracuse is a safe place

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past six years, Lauren Kochian has been the president of The Museum of Science and Technology. Even with the recent news of the Starbucks in Armory Square, right across the street from The MOST, closing due to safety and security concerns, Kochian still believes it is a safe place.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Entertainment retail store returns to Destiny USA in Syracuse

FYE (For Your Entertainment) recently opened in a 4,500-square-foot retail space on the mall’s first floor. Dubbed as “a premier pop culture destination for the whole family,” FYE sells brand name collectibles, apparel, candy, plush, home décor and other items. Marvel, Star Wars, Pokemon, Squishmallows, Funko and Naruto are among the popular brand names shoppers will find at FYE.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Stone’s Steakhouse closing, October 27

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Blvd will be closing its doors on Thursday, October 27, according to its website. The restaurant is closing due to family health issues, along with rising costs, staffing issues, etc. owner April Stone says. April Stone says she opened the steakhouse to share her family’s Green Acres […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories: More Walgreens in CNY closing

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–The Your Stories Team has learned of two more Walgreens in Central New York slated to close next month. The list has now grown to four stores in our area. Walgreens would not share if more locations are scheduled to close. NewsChannel 9 has confirmed the following...
AUBURN, NY
Eagle Newspapers

24/7 car wash to open on Route 20 East

CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia community will soon have its own car wash, which will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The new business, Caz Car Wash, is expected to open at 2567 Rt. 20 East the first week of November. The facility will have four...
CAZENOVIA, NY
rew-online.com

AmTrust RE Signs Nine Leases Totalling 80,000 Square Feet at 100-120 Madison Street in Syracuse, New York

AmTrust RE, a national real estate owner-developer with 12 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use, and residential properties across the Northeast and Midwest, today announced the completion of nine lease transactions, comprising more than 80,000 square feet of space, at 100-120 Madison Street, a two-building, 635,000-square-foot marquee office property in Syracuse, New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Holiday Shoppes coming back to NYS fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For their 27th year, The Junior League of Syracuse will be bringing back their annual tradition. For a single weekend in November, the JLS will host the Holiday Shoppes. November 11 to November 13 at the New York State Fairgrounds, in the Horiculture Building, you...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 2-8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 2 to October 8. Two food services failed their inspections: Burger King Restaurant, 4035 Route 31, Liverpool Rosalie’s Cucina, 841 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Necessary transitions

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Fall is here, and it is a new season on Earth. Just as the seasons transition, we must also learn how to transition in our everyday lives. Many view transitions as an ending - losing and letting go of something significant in our lives. During this season, think about how you can transition your thoughts, future, and life. Think about ways you could learn more about who you are and get to know more about where you come from and what you envision for yourself and your family. Questioning and self-reflect on the things that make you unique in this world during this time are essential. Remember that you are one of a kind, and no one on this Earth is like you. Everyone has purpose. It is time for you to learn what that purpose is. Time to find out, “who you are.”
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories: Sleep Number store being built on Erie Blvd.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Having a hard time sleeping at night? You might not have to worry about that much longer! A viewer named Allison, emailed the Your Stories Team wanting to know what is being built on Erie Boulevard near the Dunkin’ Donuts in DeWitt. According to Town of DeWitt Planning Department documents and […]
DEWITT, NY
iheartoswego.com

Connie Jean Moody – October 21, 2022

Connie Jean Moody, 53 of Oswego died Friday October 21, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Donald and Sherry Drake Rice. Mrs. Moody was the widow of the late Kenneth Moody. Connie enjoyed singing and karaoke. She was...
OSWEGO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)

A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
SYRACUSE, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY

The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Westvale Kirby’s Grill closing, October 30

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The last standing Kirby’s Grill & Taproom in Central New York will be closing on October 30. Last month on September 29, the Fayetteville location announced that it would close its doors on October 9. The owner blamed the pandemic and retaining staff as reasons behind the closure. This meant the […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
WKTV

"Trunk or Treat" in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy