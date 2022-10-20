Downtown Syracuse Starbucks closing

DOWNTOWN SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Downtown Syracuse Starbucks on W. Jefferson St. is closing, according to a Starbucks spokesperson.

There is no definite date on the closure yet, but the company says the reason for closing is primarily due to safety and security, which they say was a challenge for this location.

Below is a statement from a Starbucks spokesperson about the closure:

We routinely review the partner and customer expierience in our stores, to see if the store is thriving, partner (employees) are feeling supported, and that we are meeting customer needs. Our local leaders are, and have always been, empowered to use the many resources at their disposal to modify store operations and create the best experience for our communitites. But when necessary, we will make the decision to close a store. Our first priority is to make sure our partners are safe to work. We will continue to work to make sure that partners can focus on crafting exquisite beverages and creating connections in a safe, warm, and welcoming environment. Starbucks spokesperson

