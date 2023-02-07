ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing This Sustainable Sneaker Brand—Including Ben Affleck & Olivia Wilde

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 5 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many white sneakers on the market that it can be a bit overwhelming to make a decision. We’ve already discovered Pete Davidson, Dame Helen Mirren and Jon Hamm’s shared love for Cariuma , but we’re back at it with a different brand that has also been spotted on tons of A-listers. Løci makes vegan sneakers that celebs like Olivia Wilde, Ben Affleck, Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell have worn, and we totally see why.

To start, sustainability is at the center of the brand’s ethos . It has created a high-quality, durable material that’s made from recycled ocean plastic rather than leather that’s made from animal hides. Bamboo, natural rubber, recycled foam and natural cork are a few other materials you’ll find on these completely vegan shoes. Løci additionally only produces shoes in limited quantities to avoid overproduction and therefore, waste. Not to mention, the brand puts 10 percent of the profits of each pair of sneakers sold towards sustainability-forward causes.

Now that we know the brand itself checks out, let’s get into the sneakers themselves. The two main celeb-approved styles include the Løci Nine and Løci Seven Neon . The one thing all of the actors’ outfits had in common is that they were casual, simple and effortless. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t dress up the sneakers, too. Think a pleated midi skirt and a long-sleeve sweater or leather pants , a turtleneck and a trenchcoat. The options are endless when it comes to the brand’s versatile styles.

Ahead, find four pairs of celeb-approved Løci sneakers to help you pick one (or two) to add to your closet ASAP.

RELATED: I Tried The Sustainable Sneaker Brand That Celebs Love—& I Can’t Stop Wearing This One Pair

Løci Nine Sneakers

If you don’t want another pair of all-white sneakers, add a subtle pop of color with the Løci Nine kicks in White/Stone/Stone . Olivia styled hers with a fuzzy hot pink sweater and relaxed, straight-leg jeans.

Løci Nine Sneakers $170 Buy Now

Løci Nine Sneakers

Mila opted for a neutrals-only look with the Løci Nine sneakers in Natural/Black/Stone . She paired the shoes with overalls and a black long-sleeve shirt underneath (a.k.a. the perfect errand OOTD).

Løci Nine Sneakers $190 Buy Now

Løci Seven Neon Sneakers

Spice up any run-of-the-mill white tee and jeans outfit with this pair of hot pink Løci Seven Neons . Kristen Bell wore this exact ensemble and looked so effortlessly chic.

Løci Seven Neon Sneakers $190 Buy Now

Løci Nine Sneakers

ICYMI, Løci also makes men’s shoes, and none other than Ben Affleck himself is a fan. He sported the Løci Nines in Indigo/Navy/Navy . The actor really committed to a single color, since he paired them with a light blue button-down and navy pants.

Løci Nine Sneakers $170 Buy Now

There’s nothing left to do than to cop these sustainable sneakers for yourself. You could also easily gift a pair to a loved one this holiday season. Catch us doing both!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0ifSbh5200

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

What Are ‘Lip Gloss Nails?’ Just Ask Jennifer Lopez

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Move over glazed donut nails. There’s a shiny new trend making waves with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez: lip gloss nails. A quick TikTok search shows hundreds of videos just in the last few weeks of folks trying the ultra-glossy nail look. It differs from the glazed donut nail trend Hailey Bieber made so popular because it’s a lot more sheer. You just need a layer or two of sheer, glossy color to get the look. Go for a true lip...
StyleCaster

J-Lo Turned The Grammys Into A Fashionable Date Night With Ben Affleck

Do you have a Sunday date night tradition? Maybe you order a pizza and watch a movie. Maybe tonight you switched a movie for the 2023 Grammy Awards. If that’s how you spent your Sunday evening, you’re in good company—Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck made an appearance as a couple at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards this evening. The duo skipped the red carpet and went straight for the plush award show seating arrangements to settle in for a night of incredible live music. It’s just like your evening except instead of sweatpants, J-Lo wore a gown. Jennifer...
StyleCaster

Jennifer Coolidge Stars in E.L.F.’s Iconic Super Bowl Commercial & It’s a Must-Watch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I’m from Philadelphia so I’ll need to hide my face when I go visit family, but I have to admit my truth: I don’t care anything about the Super Bowl. I’m not a football fan. I’m just happy for whoever wins, you know? But I do love whatever music Rihanna will bless us with during Halftime, as well as the really fun commercials you can find online before and after the game. (Because I’ll never catch them during.) It’s not...
StyleCaster

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2023: Watch Ben Affleck Serve Dunkin’ To Unsuspecting Customers

Whether you’re into sports or not, Super Bowl 2023 commercials are always a hot topic of conversation and this year, we’ve been blessed with lots of early drops. In 2022, we were served up the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth for Flamin’ Hot Doritos and Lindsey Lohan for Planet Fitness—each an iconic piece of advertising that we’re still thinking about a year later. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023—the epic showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kanas City Chiefs—we’ve already been able to watch the iconic Jennifer Coolidge for e.l.f Cosmetics and Top Gun Maverick’s...
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber & Bella Hadid Have Been Wearing These Underrated Sneakers & We Found Them on Sale for Under $100

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The queen has spoken and the internet has promptly freaked out. On a recent trip to Hawaii, Hailey Bieber posted a photo of her casual-cool fit check, and eagle-eyed followers noticed a new trend. Bieber was rocking not just sneakers, but trail sneakers, and she paired them with bright red socks, a baby blue t-shirt and a black leather jacket. All of these things separately might not sound cool, but when Mrs. Bieber pulls them all together, the result is an...
HAWAII STATE
StyleCaster

Beyoncé’s Net Worth Reveals if She Makes More Than Jay-Z—She Was Paid $24M For Her Dubai Concert

As one of the most famous singers in the world (if not, in history), it’s understandable why there’s so much interest in Beyoncé’s net worth and how much she’s made from Renaissance and other albums. Beyoncé—whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter—was born on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas. She debuted with the girl group Destiny’s Child in 1996 along with fellow members Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. The band—whose final line-up consisted of Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams—went on to sell more than 60 million records worldwide and become of the most successful artists of the 2000s...
TEXAS STATE
StyleCaster

This Drew Barrymore-Loved Brand Made an Anti-Aging Moisturizer That Makes Skin ‘Look Like Magic’

You might recognize the name, Hanacure, for its iconic face mask that celebs and shoppers alike have raved about. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Busy Phillipps and Demi Moore have shown their love for the All-In-One Facial. Drew Barrymore even posted a video about it on her Instagram, calling it “a professional level treatment at home.” While Hanacure is most recognized for its mask, we’re here to tell you that the brand’s moisturizer should also be on your radar.  The Nano Emulsion Moisturizer utilizes Hanacure’s special nanotechnology, which helps a high concentration of the moisturizer’s anti-aging ingredients get delivered and absorbed into...
StyleCaster

Taylor Swift, Lizzo & More of the Best Beauty Looks from the 2023 Grammys

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Unlike the Oscars, or even the more laid-back Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, Grammys beauty always stands out. We can expect bold hair and makeup from all the stars across all the categories: country, pop, hip-hop — everything. Tonight’s show proves the 2023 Grammy Awards are no different.  here’s no subtle no-makeup makeup here—just bold, look-at-me beauty. And we live for it. Grammys beauty is always pretty iconic. One just has to think back to Adele’s flipped-out blonde lob and major...
StyleCaster

Why Did Trevor Noah Leave ‘The Daily Show’? His Fans & Producers Had No Idea Until It Happened

He shocked everyone—his staff included—when he called it quits on September 29, 2022. The reason why Trevor Noah left The Daily Show is totally understandable, though it doesn’t make us miss him any less. Timed almost exactly to his seventh anniversary, Noah departed the award-winning satirical current affairs show on a high with 15 Emmy nominations and one win, as well as being named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People. He had big shoes to fill after the previous host, the legendary John Stewart, left in 2015, but the South African comedian made the program his own. Coming of age...
StyleCaster

Beyoncé Tickets to the Renaissance World Tour Are Selling Out—Here’s How to Still Get Them Before It’s Too Late

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a member of the BeyHive, you may be wondering how to buy Beyoncé tickets to the Renaissance World Tour before they sell out—and for a discount. Beyoncé—whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter—debuted with the girl group Destiny’s Child in 1996 along with fellow members Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. The band—whose final line-up consisted of Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams—went on to sell more than 60 million records worldwide and become of the most successful artists...
ILLINOIS STATE
StyleCaster

I Tried Hero Cosmetics’ Brand-New Acne Patches—Here Are My Honest Thoughts & An Exclusive Promo Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I’m a pimple patch addict through and through, and by that, I mean I’m the type of person who regularly orders them in bulk from Amazon. I always need to have a pack on hand for when pesky blemishes show up on my face, but sometimes, the patches don’t seem to do much to my pimple when I remove the sticker the following morning. Luckily, acne patches have evolved. Some, like Hero Cosmetics’ new Mighty Patch Micropoint XL for Blemishes,...
StyleCaster

This Celeb-Loved, Cult-Favorite Vitamin C Serum Brightened My Skin Overnight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Having sensitive, acne-prone skin means my skincare routine is one that has undergone plenty of revisions over the years. Nowadays, however, I’ve (for the most part) gotten it down to a T, with a few products from my favorite brands earning a permanent spot in my beauty cabinet. One of those? The SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum. If you’re familiar with SkinCeuticals at all, you know that the brand is one that is trusted and recommended by celebrities and dermatologists far...
StyleCaster

Taylor Swift Just Wore Her Best “Midnights” Look Yet At The 2023 Grammy Awards

Now before you read any further, let me clarify that Taylor Swift’s Midnights album was not eligible for a Grammy nomination for 2023 due to release timing and that I hope to see you back here next year to discuss all Midnights Grammy-related information further. That being said, fans were still hopeful about Taylor Swift’s attendance at this year’s awards—depending on whichever clever Easter Egg trail you were able to conjure, Taylor Swift made an appearance at the awards. In true Midnights Era fashion, Taylor Swift’s Grammy Awards look for 2023 is one for the books and certainly the best of her Midnights era yet. Taylor...
StyleCaster

Who Will Be Your Valentine? This Zodiac Sign Wants to Ask You Out On Valentine’s Day 2023

“Will you be my Valentine?” is the most exciting yet nerve-wracking question to pop as February 14 draws closer. Just thinking about your Valentine can give you butterflies, but don’t panic! The cosmos have aligned to help you figure out who will be your Valentine, based on their zodiac sign, and what you can do to win their heart.  Since there are a million different ways to ask your Valentine out, you might feel a bit starstruck! The classic heart-shaped box of chocolates, a teddy bear and a thoughtful card are always an option. Although this option is tried and true,...
StyleCaster

Rihanna’s Net Worth Makes Her the Richest Female Musician in the World—How Much She Makes From Fenty Beauty & More Businesses

Bitch better have her money! As the founder of not one but two multi-billion-dollar companies, it’s understandable why fans want to know more about Rihanna’s net worth and how much she makes from her music career and businesses. Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was born on February 20, 1988, in Saint Michael, Barbados. She was discovered in 2003 after she formed a trio with two of her classmates and auditioned for music producer Evan Rogers, who was vacationing in Barbados with his wife at the time. The minute Rihanna walked into the room, it was like the other two...
StyleCaster

This Anti-Aging Retinol Face Oil Is So Good, One Shopper Started ‘Going Without Makeup’—& It’s Down to $11

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There are skincare products that target just about any skin concern, whether it be dryness, dullness, acne or visible signs of aging. But what if there was a product that could address all of these concerns at once? Let us introduce you to the new MVP of your skincare routine: the Skin Therapy Oil from Palmer’s. This face oil truly does the most for your complexion and that’s thanks to its cocktail of skin-loving ingredients, including retinol, vitamin C, cocoa butter,...
StyleCaster

Patrick Mahomes’ Siblings Include a TikTok Influencer Brother With 1M Followers—Meet His Family

A sports family! With his famous athlete dad and brother, Patrick Mahomes’ siblings are surrounded by athleticism all the time. The Super Bowl MVP has the most supportive family which clearly extends to his brothers and sisters as well. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was born to Pat Mahomes and Randi Mahomes on September 17, 1995, in Tyler, Texas. Patrick, whose full name is Patrick Lavon Mahomes II, shares a name with his father, whose name is Patrick Lavon Mahomes Sr. . His father was a professional baseball pitcher in the Major League Baseball from 1992 to 2003. During his career...
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Running Through Bottles of This $14 Facial Oil That Leaves Eye Wrinkles ‘Almost Completely Gone’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Burt’s Bees has been a drugstore staple for as long as I can remember (I used its acne-prone line during the majority of my teenage years and swore by it.) Since then, I’ve associated the brand with being transformative yet always gentle on the skin; its affordable formulas boast simple yet effective ingredients that you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for. Burt’s Bees Facial Oil is a prime example—it has earned glowing remarks from shoppers for...
StyleCaster

For The Love Of Latex, Doja Cat Stuns In Hard Core Versace At The 2023 Grammy Awards

Doja Cat should create her own fashion week or even month. Last week, she attended a Paris couture show bedazzled in 30,000 Swarovski crystals from head to toe. This week, the talk of the town is Doja Cat’s 2023 Grammy Awards look. She arrived on the Grammys’ red carpet in an ensemble that may be even more difficult to get on and off than the Swarovski crystals, a gown made out of full-on latex. The singer looked graceful and comfortable on the red carpet as she arrived in a head-to-toe latex look—a material that is notoriously tricky to put on, wear...
StyleCaster

Why Did Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Divorce? They ‘Fought’ For a ‘Really Long Time’ Before Splitting

Five years after their split announcement, many Step Up fans would like to know: why did Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan divorce?  The stars of the dancing film met on the set of their own movie in 2006. In a Step Up press conference, Channing gushed about his co-star at the time: “Jenna’s very, she’s obviously beautiful, but she really, really is as beautiful inside as she is out. She’s really real. She loves to teach people how to not come from a place of insecurity, just, you know, come from a place of love, I guess. She’s a big fairy,...
HAWAII STATE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

76K+
Followers
6K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy