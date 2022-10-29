These are the top 3 things you're doing that REALLY bother your Gen Z colleagues — and how you can avoid them

DeAndre Brown

Gen Z will account for 27% of the workforce by 2027, according to reports.

Gen Z TikTokers are voicing what they would change in their respective offices.

Although the jokes are in good fun, experts say 'meaningful conversations' can start on social media.

Gen Z and recent graduates navigating their first corporate jobs are sounding off on — where else? — social media about their office pet peeves.

From laptop brands to anxiety-riddled phone conversations, Gen Z isn't shy about calling out the parts of their jobs they wish they could change. And experts say it just might help employers understand what their workers want and don't want.

By 2025, Gen Z will make up 27% of the global workforce, according to a Forbes report . As members take their place among prior generations, they're noting the professional practices that just don't work for them.

Workplace expert Jenn Lim weighed in on the perceived workplace faux pas that have led Gen Z to sound off on TikTok.

"Gen Z isn't the majority yet, but they will be. Whether we like it or not, social media is a major form of communication," Lim told Insider.

"The reality is that there's meaningful conversations that come out of social media," she added

Not all laptop brands are created equal

A video by TikTok creator "Corporate Dumpster Fire" explaining what the brand of a company-issued laptop says about the employer received millions of views. In the video, the creator tells employees with a Dell to "look for a new job" because their company is probably not making a lot of money.

Commenters agreed that the brand matters and shared their own experiences with work devices. The creator's video was in good fun, but it's an example of an aspect of work that's key for Gen Z.

"Me, with my Lenovo ThinkPad reconsidering all of my life choices," one commenter wrote.

But Officeology Founder and CEO Adam Butler advised against overthinking the brand of equipment your company uses because a number of factors go into choosing the right computer — not just the company's wellbeing.

Work-related phone calls are anxiety inducing

The newest generation of workers grew up with texting, so it's no surprise that millions agreed with an animation posted by theintrovertedattorney depicting the anxiety around making work phone calls.

In the video, the character is teary-eyed and begging the person on the other line not to pick up — then switches to a professional voice for the call.

"Part of the job is talking to other humans…? 😩," the caption read.

Although it's unclear whether or not the creator behind the account is a member of Gen Z, young viewers were quick to relate.

"Literally me. I'm a paralegal and I avoid calling our clients at all costs," one commenter wrote.

Butler said if you have phone-fear, speaking with your manager is key.

"Making outgoing phone calls can be really daunting when you first start in a role. You might not feel confident with what to say or whether you need to address the person formally or informally," he said.

"Making your manager and coworkers aware that this is something you struggle with will allow them to support you by delegating less calls to you in the beginning, or even providing a script to read off of."

Corporate jargon is a 'waste of time'

DeAndre Brown, the self-proclaimed "Corporate Baddie," grew his TikTok following with videos embraced by Gen Z workers.

In one, Brown asserts that "corporate jargon" is overused and a waste of time: "Hop on a quick call," struck a nerve.

"We don't need to keep 'hopping on calls' 24/7. This is ridiculous! We're not bunnies," Brown says.

"Quick call = 20 mins talking about the work and 40 addt'l mins talking about weekend plans. Spare me Susan, just email it," one commenter wrote.

Lim said Gen Z workers are leading the charge to fix broken aspects of the workplace. Workers of this generation want to "just get the work done," according to Lim.

"I think it's really of tied to how (Gen Z) values their time more in some ways. They're not there for the pay as much. They're there for their purpose or finding it."