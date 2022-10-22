College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 8 games

Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday.

Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football Week 8 picks, predictions by power index computer

Week 8 college football picks

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State

Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Ohio State -29.5

Game pick: Ohio State 95.5%

UT Martin at No. 3 Tennessee

Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | SECN

Point spread: N/A

Game pick: Tennessee 99.4%

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson

Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Clemson -13.5

Game pick: Clemson 83.0%

No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU

Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Cincinnati -3

Game pick: Cincinnati 60.1%

Houston at Navy

Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Point spread: Houston -3

Game pick: Houston 61.7%

Kansas at Baylor

Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: Baylor -8

Game pick: Baylor 79.6%

Indiana at Rutgers

Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | BTN

Point spread: Rutgers -3

Game pick: Rutgers 58.1%

Duke at Miami

Sat., Oct. 22 | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Point spread: Miami -9

Game pick: Miami 75.2%

UNLV at Notre Dame

Sat., Oct. 22 | 2:30 p.m. | NBC

Point spread: Notre Dame -25.5

Game pick: Notre Dame 95.3%

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Sat., Oct. 22 | 3 p.m. | FS1

Point spread: Texas Tech -7

Game pick: Texas Tech 58.3%

No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU

Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: LSU -2

Game pick: LSU 51.2%

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon

Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Oregon -6

Game pick: Oregon 71.4%

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State

Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Texas -6

Game pick: Texas 65.8%

Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest

Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Point spread: Wake Forest -21

Game pick: Wake Forest 90.4%

Memphis at No. 25 Tulane

Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: Tulane -7

Game pick: Tulane 68.3%

BYU at Liberty

Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Point spread: BYU -6.5

Game pick: BYU 54.3%

Purdue at Wisconsin

Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Wisconsin -2.5

Game pick: Wisconsin 57.8%

Northwestern at Maryland

Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN

Point spread: Maryland -13.5

Game pick: Maryland 93.6%

Arizona State at Stanford

Sat., Oct. 22 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12

Point spread: Stanford -3

Game pick: Stanford 62.4%

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Sat., Oct. 22 | 4 p.m. | SECN

Point spread: Missouri -14

Game pick: Missouri 84.6%

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama

Sat., Oct. 22 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Alabama -21

Game pick: Alabama 90.8%

Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State

Sat., Oct. 22 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Penn State -4.5

Game pick: Penn State 62.5%

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Sat., Oct. 22 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Point spread: Texas A&M -3

Game pick: Texas A&M 53.7%

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU

Sat., Oct. 22 | 8 p.m. | FS1

Point spread: TCU -3.5

Game pick: TCU 65.9%

Colorado at Oregon State

Sat., Oct. 22 | 8 p.m. | Pac-12

Point spread: Oregon State -24

Game pick: Oregon State 94.0%

Pittsburgh at Louisville

Sat., Oct. 22 | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Point spread: Louisville -2.5

Game pick: Louisville 59.4%

Washington at California

Sat., Oct. 22 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Washington -7.5

Game pick: Washington 69.6%

