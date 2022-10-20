ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna compares pregnancy to a sport as she launches Savage X Fenty activewear

By Meredith Clark
 3 days ago

Rihanna announced she’ll be expanding her Savage X Fenty brand with the launch of a new line of sportswear .

The new collection – Savage X Fenty Sport – will officially drop on 9 November, the brand shared on Wednesday. The lineup of activewear essentials includes lingerie-inspired pieces, bodysuits, leggings, and low-cut bras all available from sizes XS to 4X.

Speaking to Vogue about the launch of Savage X Fenty Sport, Rihanna explained how diving into activewear was a natural progression for her, considering her body just went through the biggest exertion of all – pregnancy.

“I was inspired by everyday life. Everything is a sport. Being pregnant is a sport,” the mother of one told the outlet. Rihanna also enlisted frequent collaborator and longtime sportswear designer Adam Selman to join her on the project.

“For me, it was about fit and fabric, and I let Adam play with everything else,” she added. “The pieces are sexy and snatch you, but it’s functional and that’s what describes the whole Sport collection. Sexy. Functional. Fashion.”

This year, the Grammy award-winning singer made headlines for her iconic pregnancy fashion before welcoming her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May. From midriff-baring tops to long-sleeved cut-out bralettes, Rihanna’s edgy style changed the game for maternity fashion.

The “Work” singer talked candidly about her widely praised maternity style, sharing that she wants to challenge what society expects pregnant women to wear. In a cover story for Vogue’s May 2022 issue, Rihanna revealed that there was “no way” she was going to wear maternity clothes throughout her pregnancy.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, there’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry – it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” Rihanna said. “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

The beauty mogul previously explained to Bustle last March that she wanted to not only challenge society, but challenge herself “to push it further and really just have fun” with her maternity style. “There’s nothing more fun than a challenge for me. Like that’s where I get creative,” Rihanna admitted. “That’s where I’m forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work.”

Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, 33, announced they were expecting their first child together in January of this year with a photoshoot in New York City.

