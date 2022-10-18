ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Queen City News

Suspect arrested in Charlotte ATM killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM back in July has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Homicide expert weighs in on the search of Karen Baker’s killer 24-year-old J’wuan Horton faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery, and gun possession as a felon in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Police arrested 24-year-old J’wuan Horton for the murder of 48-year-old Karen Baker. Baker was shot and killed around 5:40 a.m. on July 13 in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Woman killed in east Charlotte shooting; homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near 7100 Snow Lane. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Queen city News was on the scene and confirmed the victim was a woman but did not release additional information.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 injured after shooting on Bywood Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A male victim is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Sunday. Greensboro police arrived at the 2000 block of Bywood Road around 1:17 p.m. to find a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital, according to officials. No...
GREENSBORO, NC
qcitymetro.com

Woman arrested for throwing bleach in face of CMS bus driver

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a woman who threw bleach into a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver’s face. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Regina Nicole Fields. According to CMPD, the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4600 block of Central Avenue. The bus was picking up students...
CHARLOTTE, NC
davidsonian.com

Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road

Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
DAVIDSON, NC
FOX8 News

Road rage in High Point ends in shots fired, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are investigating a shooting following an apparent road rage confrontation on Thursday night. Investigators say the shooting occurred on Eastchester Drive. The shooting took place after an apparent road rage confrontation with shots being fired at a vehicle, according to police. There is no further information at […]
HIGH POINT, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Salisbury Man Missing Since Friday

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
