Suspect arrested in Charlotte ATM killing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM back in July has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Homicide expert weighs in on the search of Karen Baker’s killer 24-year-old J’wuan Horton faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery, and gun possession as a felon in […]
WBTV
CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Police arrested 24-year-old J’wuan Horton for the murder of 48-year-old Karen Baker. Baker was shot and killed around 5:40 a.m. on July 13 in...
‘Serial larceny suspects’ arrested after breaking into cars in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three men arrested after breaking into cars in south Charlotte on Thursday morning were linked to other cases across the Charlotte area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the suspects were stopped in a stolen car and then arrested after breaking into vehicles at about 3 a.m. […]
qcnews.com
Woman killed in east Charlotte shooting; homicide investigation underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near 7100 Snow Lane. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Queen city News was on the scene and confirmed the victim was a woman but did not release additional information.
Man ‘threatened to harm’ staff during robbery of Walgreens in North Carolina, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody following an alleged robbery on Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Walgreens on 2125 Cloverdale Avenue after getting a report of an armed robbery. Staff at Walgreens said that the suspect entered the store and tried […]
Police investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a person was shot and killed in east Charlotte. CMPD tweeted around 11:15 a.m. Sunday that officers were on Snow Lane for the investigation, which was at the Heritage Park Apartments. They said officers were called for a welfare check when they found someone who had been shot.
Winston-Salem police investigating a shooting that left 1 injured
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem police department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. Police said it happened Saturday at an apartment complex on Sunderland Road. Police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm. The investigation reveals that the victim...
WBTV
Suspect in shooting at Livingstone College now out of hospital and in jail
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the men suspected of firing shots during the homecoming concert at Livingstone College in Salisbury last weekend is now out of the hospital and in the Rowan County Detention Center. Talib Latrell Kelly, 21, was arrested on Friday. Kelly is charged with attempted murder...
86-year-old man reported missing in Salisbury, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 86-year-old man who has been reported missing. Police said Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving Aldi on Avalon Drive around 2 p.m. on Friday. He was driving a red Kia Soul with a...
1 injured after shooting on Bywood Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A male victim is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Sunday. Greensboro police arrived at the 2000 block of Bywood Road around 1:17 p.m. to find a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital, according to officials. No...
qcitymetro.com
Woman arrested for throwing bleach in face of CMS bus driver
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a woman who threw bleach into a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver’s face. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Regina Nicole Fields. According to CMPD, the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4600 block of Central Avenue. The bus was picking up students...
davidsonian.com
Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road
Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
Road rage in High Point ends in shots fired, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are investigating a shooting following an apparent road rage confrontation on Thursday night. Investigators say the shooting occurred on Eastchester Drive. The shooting took place after an apparent road rage confrontation with shots being fired at a vehicle, according to police. There is no further information at […]
WBTV
15-year-old suspect in north Charlotte shooting death to be tried as a juvenile, despite mother’s opposition
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The court ruled on Thursday that the 15-year-old involved in the shooting death of Kashawn Johnson will be tried as a juvenile. Johnson died back in May. Police said he was robbed at gunpoint by 20-year-old Desmond Dailey and a 15-year-old before the two shot him in the back of the head.
wccbcharlotte.com
Salisbury Man Missing Since Friday
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
Thieves smash window, steal from North Carolina church
The pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Ebenezer doesn't want what happened Thursday night to happen again.
Horrific Interstate 77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the […]
WBTV
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man for trafficking drugs in his former employer’s parking lot just thirty minutes after he had been fired. Deputies were called to the parking lot of Love’s Travel Plaza off Peeler Road in...
Man killed in Mooresville two-vehicle collision: Police
Ryan Joseph Rich, 27, was identified as the man killed.
WBTV
1 killed, 2 others injured in crash on I-77 in Huntersville, Medic says
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on I-77 on Saturday morning, Medic said. The crash happened on the interstate at mile-marker 25 near Sam Furr Road. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene and transported the two others with...
