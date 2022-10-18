ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

goairforcefalcons.com

Roberts Claims All-Time Records in Loss Against Boise State

Box Score U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Senior fullback Brad Roberts set new program benchmarks on Saturday night in the Air Force's 19-14 loss against Boise State at Falcon Stadium. Roberts posted 90 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown, becoming the program's newest all-time leader in career...
BOISE, ID
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons Drop Road Match to San Diego State

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Air Force volleyball team dropped a 3-1 road decision to San Diego State this afternoon (Oct. 22) in San Diego. The Falcons opened the second half of the Mountain West season with a 21-25, 29-27, 16-25, 16-25 loss to the host Aztecs at Peterson Gym.
SAN DIEGO, CA
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Downs UTRGV on the Road, 2-1

EDINBURG, Texas – The Falcons extended to their sixth-straight win at UTRGV, posting a 2-1 win in Western Athletic Conference action at UTRGV Soccer Complex. Air Force, still unbeaten in the league, improved to 6-4-2, 5-0 WAC. The Falcons defense proved too overwhelming for the Vaqueros while the offense...
EDINBURG, TX
goairforcefalcons.com

Snyder Breaks 50-Year Old Points Record Against #13 UC San Diego

Air Force men's water polo (20-8, 1-3 WWPA) fell at #13 UC San Diego (11-10, 6-0 WWPA) 12-7 in a WWPA game Friday night at Canyonview Aquatic Center in La Jolla, Calif. Senior utility Grant Snyder notched a hat-trick with three goals and an assist for four points to set the Air Force single-season record for most points in a season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
goairforcefalcons.com

Blessing makes 28 saves in 3-2 win over RIT

U. S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force sophomore Guy Blessing made 28 saves, including a penalty shot in the final minute, as the Falcons defeated RIT, 3-2, in an Atlantic Hockey Association game Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Academy's Cadet Ice Arena. It was the league opener for the Falcons, who have now won two straight and sit at 2-2-1 overall, 1-0-0 in the AHA.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

