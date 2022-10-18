U. S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force sophomore Guy Blessing made 28 saves, including a penalty shot in the final minute, as the Falcons defeated RIT, 3-2, in an Atlantic Hockey Association game Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Academy's Cadet Ice Arena. It was the league opener for the Falcons, who have now won two straight and sit at 2-2-1 overall, 1-0-0 in the AHA.

