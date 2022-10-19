Read full article on original website
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
No. 5 Grimsley stays unbeaten with 27-22 win over Page
Greensboro, N.C. — No. 5 Grimsley built up a three-score lead and held on for a 27-22 win over Page on Friday. With the victory, the Whirlies improved to 9-0 and 6-0 in the Metro 4A. Page, which had won four of its last five games going into Friday, is now 5-4 (4-2). Already ahead 7-0, Grimsley ahead by a touchdown, the Whirlies went up 14-0 just 30 seconds into the second quarter on a six-yard touchdown run by Ryan Stephens.
WXII 12
MVP Behind the Team: Reidsville Press Box Tandem
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — High atop the press box sits the voice of Reidsville football, Jerry Tally. For years, Tally has made announcing names his profession. Oh, it just so happen to be his second profession. " I was a former teacher and coach here in Reidsville, and when I...
Greensboro, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro. The Northwest Guilford High School football team will have a game with Southeast Guilford High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba College in Salisbury Gets $42 Million Surprise Gift
SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor, the college announced Friday. The gift will be placed in the school’s endowment. Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.
WBTV
Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
Couple ties the knot at BBQ Festival in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A couple said "I Do" at the Lexington Barbecue Festival on Saturday. Donnie Roberts and Kay Gibson tied the knot on a stage at the 38th Annual Barbecue Festival. Instead of a wedding cake, the two shared a barbecue sandwich as their first meal as newlyweds.
Guilfordian
Jams Deli is the jam for Guilford College students
As an out-of-state Guilford student who is a foodie, I had trouble navigating the food options in Greensboro and near the College. Then I realized that Greensboro has many diverse, budget-friendly options for places to eat. There are plenty of options across from Guilford’s campus, but one in particular offers quick, inexpensive and delicious comfort food: Jams Deli.
One student injured after three fights at Eastern Guilford High School
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — One student is injured after three fights broke out Tuesday at Eastern Guilford High School, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said one fight involved four female students. According to GCSO, the fight started on a school bus on the way to school and continued as students arrived. A school resource officer broke up the fight and GCSO said no use of force was used. A female student did complain of an injury and was taken to a local hospital.
WXII 12
Lexington Barbecue Festival to return in-person after two years
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The annual Lexington Barbecue Festival returns after two years since the COVID-19 pandemic halted many in-person events. This will be the city's 38th festival, featuring music, activities for all ages, and, of course, barbecue-cooked foods. “It’s a real opportunity for us to highlight and showcase our...
ourdavie.com
Arrest made in national theft ring
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman last week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County School district responds after multiple fights at multiple high schools
The fights were caught on video. The district said the students would be disciplined properly.
Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
High Point road rage incident leads to bullets flying, ‘it happened so fast’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A road rage incident led to bullets flying and police searching for a suspect. This happened last night along I-74 near Eastchester Drive in High Point. Officers were called to the Sheetz gas station on North Main Street around 9:30 Thursday night. Based on the 911 call we learned the […]
Man killed after fiery crash on Brookcove Road in Stokes Co.
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a fiery crash after his car ran off a road and crashed into a tree in Stokes County, according to Troopers. North Carolina State Troopers were called to Brookcove Road around 2:41 a.m. A man was traveling South before approaching and intersection. That's when he ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle caught on fire and the man died at the scene.
Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
Guilford County man missing for more than a month
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGH) — A 50-year-old man has been missing for a month in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office. Stuart Lee Carter, 50, was last seen on Sept. 20. He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 120 pounds. He was last wearing blue jeans with holes in them, […]
hbsdealer.com
Bobcat cuts ribbon on large North Carolina plant
$70 million investment expands manufacturing facility to 1 million-square-foot capacity. Compact equipment maker Bobcat Company recently celebrated the completion of its Statesville, North Carolina, manufacturing facility expansion with a ceremonial ribbon cutting attended by company leaders, employees and community members. The $70 million investment makes the location the company’s largest...
Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
ourdavie.com
Thursday traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges
A Mocksville woman faces multiple charges after the vehicle she was driving was stopped for displaying a stolen license plate on Thursday, Oct. 20 at approximately 11:39 p.m. Deputies from the Davie County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus. Deputies made contact with the driver,...
