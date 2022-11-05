ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I stayed in a luxurious 230-square-foot stateroom that cost nearly $1,000 a person on Norwegian's new cruise ship — see what it was like

 3 days ago
  • Norwegian Cruise Line invited me on the new Norwegian Prima's first US sailing in early October.
  • I surprisingly enjoyed my four nights in the luxurious 230-square-foot family-balcony stateroom.
  • The room starts at $991 per person during the Prima's upcoming New York City to Bermuda round trips.

Norwegian Cruise Line's newest cruise ship, the Norwegian Prima, finally completed its first US sailing in early October after seeing "record-breaking" demand in 2021.

Source: Norwegian Cruise Line

The popular cruise brand invited me to stay in the ship's family-balcony stateroom during this round-trip, four-night inaugural sailing from New York City to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

And as a fairly picky traveler, the well-designed and large stateroom surprised me.

But don't expect to pay budget-cruise prices for one of these balcony-lined staterooms.

Luxury comes at a cost, and this stateroom will soon run a little over $990 per person.

Let's take a closer look to see if it's worth this hefty price tag.

Norwegian says this over-230-square-foot family-balcony stateroom is "perfect for the whole family."

I was just one lone traveler sailing on the Norwegian Prima for work, so my stateroom designed for a family was more than large enough for me.

Maybe it was the clean layout or large floor-to-ceiling glass sliding door, but the space felt larger than 230 square feet and could've easily rivaled a Manhattan studio apartment.

To accommodate a family of four, my stateroom on deck 14 had a queen bed next to a double sofa bed.

Storage for a group of four could be tight...

…but the primary storage area — which included a closet and bins — was more than enough for me for my four nights at sea.

And after unpacking I was still left with plenty of unused hangers, empty drawers, and untouched baskets.

My stateroom's desk was stationed just beside this closet space.

Here, a lit-up mirror, rows of chargers, a hair dryer, and some additional storage lined the long desk.

The small backless stool was anything but a comfortable office chair…

…so I ended up spending most of my working hours on the couch across from the desk.

This was the same couch that could've pulled out into a bed, and I was reminded of this every time the cushion slid out from under me.

A nightstand then separated this couch from the primary bed, which was unfortunately topped with fairly rough bedsheets.

I don't have many complaints about my plush stateroom, but I will say the bed wasn't particularly comfortable, especially compared to the one on Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Apex.

Overall, the room was devoid of nonfunctional decor pieces, which made the brown, white, and blue "mural" behind the bed and couch much more pronounced.

Though this isn't it for the best: In my opinion, the mural's random assortment of crystals, butterflies, and a portrait of someone's head didn't add much to the room.

Tacky decor aside, I have few complaints. For one person, this large main living area left me with more than enough space to move around and make a mess.

Similarly, the bathroom was more spacious than I expected, though it definitely would've felt cramped with two people inside.

Cruise-ship bathroom aren't known for being bright and roomy, but this was just that.

Inside, it was modern and clean, with a light-accented mirror and shelves that provided ample storage for my toiletries.

And, more importantly, I didn't need to constrict any of my movements while going about my morning and nighttime routines.

The shower was also well-sized and conveniently came with a clothes line to dry off any bathing suits after a day in the pool or at the spa, a subtle and appreciated addition.

The bathroom's white-and-blue-toned decor called back to the mural in the bedroom.

Luckily, there were no butterflies or portraits in this space.

Unfortunately, unlike the bathroom and main room, the 45-square-foot balcony felt far from spacious…

…but it still had enough room to squeeze in a small table and two lounge chairs, making it a quiet and scenic nook to watch the sunset or catch up on some work.

Looking back on my four-night stay aboard the Norwegian Prima, I was surprised by how well-designed the family-balcony stateroom was.

For example: Outside by the entry door, there were three small lights that indicated my presence, if I wanted to be left alone, or if I wanted my room to be made up. Think of it as a modern "do-not-disturb" door hanger.

I controlled these lights using the energy-saving key card and touchscreen near my entry door, both shown below. The latter also served as a convenient digital thermostat.

Besides the touchscreen, I also have to call out the conveniently designed storage spaces, an understated luxury aboard a cruise ship.

The closet's built-in hangers and designated luggage space kept my unpacking and repacking process streamlined.

Same goes for the clothes line in the shower and the bathroom shelves that kept all of my toiletries organized without fear that they'd fall over in more turbulent waters.

As a traveler, it seemed like these storage spaces were optimized to help the room's occupants stay as clutter-free as possible.

And I always had at least one outlet within arm's reach, no matter where I was sitting in my stateroom...

...a welcomed convenience when I had to charge my camera, laptop, and phone all at the same time.

Cruise staterooms aren't known for being the pinnacle of contemporary design. But mural aside, I still appreciated the gentle muted colors, slatted wood detailing, and accent lights around my stateroom.

And having a balcony with views of the ocean — or of cargo ships when we were docked in Halifax, Nova Scotia — definitely didn't hurt.

Norwegian couldn't provide a specific price for this sailing's family-balcony stateroom because of the unique four-night itinerary and circumstances as an inaugural trip.

But if you're curious about the pricing, a close comparison could be the upcoming spring five-to-seven-day round trip itineraries from New York City to Bermuda, which start at $991 per person, a spokesperson told Insider.

To compare, an inside stateroom during these same March-to-May itineraries will start at almost $830 per person.

At almost $200 per night, the family balcony is undoubtedly an expensive option, especially when compared to the ultra-cheap $30-a-day itineraries that have been flooding the market.

And the over-$900 price may seem like a lot if you're cramming four people into one room.

But on a ship like the Norwegian Prima, which is full of entertaining activities and services, you probably won't find yourself spending much time in your stateroom.

And if you do, having a balcony with unbeatable views may just — somewhat — justify this price.

