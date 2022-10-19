Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Your Complete 2022 Lineup of TV Holiday Movies on Hallmark, Lifetime & More
It’s October, so you know what that means: Holiday movies featuring your favorite tropes (and perhaps original ideas), winter beverages, activities, meet-cutes, and misunderstandings begin airing. And you have options, whether it’s watching something on a network (or setting your DVR) or streaming whenever your heart desires it. You...
startattle.com
Christmas Bedtime Stories (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
When Danielle is left to raise her daughter after her husband goes MIA and is presumed dead, she begins to tell her daughter bedtime stories of her father. Startattle.com – Christmas Bedtime Stories 2022. Christmas Bedtime Stories is a Hallmark drama romance movie directed by Alysse Leite-Rogers. The teleplay...
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can
The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Last Seen Alive'
Several thrillers and biographical films are also trending on the streaming service.
The Most Popular Horror Movies (And Where to Stream Them)
The only thing scarier than an immortal demon clown who feeds on your fears is trying to keep track of where your favorite horror movies are on streaming. It’s so hard! There’s just too many titles, and too many places to find streaming films these days. There are big streamers like Netflix and HBO Max, specialty sites like The Criterion Channel or Shudder (which, as an all-horror streaming service, is particularly valuable at this time of year), and even ad-supported hubs like Tubi or Pluto TV.
tvinsider.com
How ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can See Season 5 Premiere Two Weeks Early
Ever wanted to see Yellowstone‘s sprawling landscape on the big screen? Now you can. AMC Theatres is partnering with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios to bring the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere to fans two weeks before its November 13 debut on Paramount Network. The Tulsa King series premiere will play immediately after Yellowstone, the whole experience clocking in at 2.5 hours.
Inside Pulse
Carrie and Black Christmas arrive on 4K UHD in December
Are you trying to figure out the best gift for a horror fan this holiday season? Don’t think too hard because Scream Factory is putting out 4K UHD sets for both Carrie and Black Christmas. Both films are legendary scares from the ’70s. Carrie is about what can go extremely wrong at a high school dance. Carrie isn’t a normal teenage girl and the bullies at her school are going to learn of her secret talents before the school year is through. From the maker of the family favorite A Christmas Story comes the darkest film about the holiday: Black Christmas. The girls at the sorority are getting ready for the holiday break. Someone wants them to stay on campus when they sneak into their house and does an anti-Santa visit. Both films are star studded with everyone from John Saxon to Sissy Spacek on the screen. Now you can see even more of the educational nightmares in both films. Here’s the press release from Scream Factory:
Ted Sarandos Downplays ‘Knives Out 2′ Theatrical Deal, Says Netflix Is About “Entertaining Members With Netflix Movies On Netflix”
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos tossed cold water on hopes that the streamer’s recent deal with major cinema chains for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery could be the start of something bigger. “We are in the business of entertaining our members with Netflix movies on Netflix, so that’s where we focus all our energy and most of our spend,” he said during a video Q&A after the company reported third-quarter earnings. Related Story Netflix Tops Wall Street Q3 Estimates In Comeback Quarter Related Story Netflix Execs Don't Expect Subscriber Shift From Ad-Free To Ad-Supported Tier Despite Cheaper Price Related Story 'Luckiest Girl Alive'...
‘Slow Horses’ Apple TV+ Trailer Foretells Season 2 Carnage (TV News Roundup)
Apple TV+ revealed the official trailer today for Season 2 of “Slow Horses,” the Gary Oldman thriller series that follows a team of British intelligence agents. The second season premieres globally on the streaming service Dec. 2 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode each week after that for the duration of the six-episode season. And if there’s any confirmation of what fans can anticipate from Season 2, it’s that “more people are going to die,” according to a voice-over in the trailer from returning star Jack Lowden. In the new season of “Slow Horses” (which is adapted from...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 18
What does one do when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is over and you want something else to watch? Watch Amazon Prime Video's other epic fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, apparently. The Wheel of Time has rejoined Prime Video's Top 10 movies and shows just days after The Rings of Power wrapped up its first season, as those who got a Prime subscription tour the rest of what's available. (You could also check out our list of the best shows to watch on Prime Video!) The rest of the list is perfectly stable, with no changes.
6 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Gamespot
New On Hulu For November 2022: Welcome To Chippendales, Bleach, and Christmas At The Drive-In
Hulu has announced the list of new content arriving in November 2022, with originals alongside favorite TV shows and movies. There's going to be a slew of holiday programming in there to get you ready for winter as well as plenty of other content including biopics and even the new Bleach anime movie in its dubbed format.
wegotthiscovered.com
An old-fashioned failure that lost $100 million survives the frozen streaming wasteland
Harrison Ford doesn’t make a huge number of movies these days, so any project he does sign up for instantly generates plenty of buzz. On the surface, The Call of the Wild was right up the Star Wars icon’s street given that it required a performance full of grizzled gravitas and twinkly-eyed charm, but the end result was a monstrous box office disaster.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
tvinsider.com
‘Simpsons’ Plays ‘It’ with King, ‘Dragon’ Finale, ‘Power Book’ Ends and ‘BMF Documentary’ Begins, Stars Do Magic with Criss Angel
In a departure from the usual “Treehouse of Horror” trilogy format (which returns next week), The Simpsons devotes an entire Halloween episode to a spoof of Stephen King’s classic opus It. HBO tees up a war of the Targaryens in the season finale of House of the Dragon. Starz closes the book on Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s Season 2 finale, then launches a docuseries inspired by its BMF (Black Mafia Family) drama. Illusionist Criss Angel welcomes celebrities to try their hand at magic in a new competition series.
