News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants. New Shelter Will Support Domestic Violence Victims and Their Families. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants (OVSJG), and the Executive Director of My Sister’s Place cut the ribbon on a new domestic violence shelter in the District, Sanctuary II. The non-profit organization, My Sister’s Place, through funding from the Mayor’s Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants, acquired the new space earlier this year and will manage services at the shelter.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 DAYS AGO