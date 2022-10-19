ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The DC Line

Press Release: The D.C. Council Passes Historic Legislation to Advance Immigrant Rights

News Release — Ward 1 DC Council member Brianne Nadeau. Joint statement between Councilmember Nadeau, local community leaders, and organizations. WASHINGTON, DC – The D.C. Council passed historic legislation to advance immigrant rights in its vote in favor of the “Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022”. This critical legislation will give a greater electoral voice to Black and brown D.C. residents and drastically increase immigrant communities’ political representation. The District’s diverse community comes together today in celebration of the passage of this bill and the historic enfranchisement of tens of thousands of District residents.
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember McDuffie Announces Plan to Convene a Roundtable with the Chief Financial Officer on DCHA’s Long-Term Capital Needs and Facility Condition Assessments

News Release — Ward 5 DC Council member Kenyan McDuffie. Washington, DC – Today, Councilmember Kenyan R. McDuffie, Chair of the Council of the District of Columbia’s Committee on Business and Economic Development issued the following statement on the state of DCHA:. Councilmember McDuffie said:. “The DC...
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Cuts Ribbon on New Shelter

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants. New Shelter Will Support Domestic Violence Victims and Their Families. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants (OVSJG), and the Executive Director of My Sister’s Place cut the ribbon on a new domestic violence shelter in the District, Sanctuary II. The non-profit organization, My Sister’s Place, through funding from the Mayor’s Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants, acquired the new space earlier this year and will manage services at the shelter.
The DC Line

Press Release: Silverman, Racine Introduce Emergency Bill to Begin Needed Housing Authority Reform

News Release — At-large DC Council member Elissa Silverman and the DC Office of the Attorney General. Legislation Would Require Training for Board Members, Additional Consumer Protections. WASHINGTON, D.C. — D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At-Large) collaborated with D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine to introduce emergency legislation Thursday to...
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmembers Christina Henderson and Trayon White, Sr. Introduce Legislation to Provide Transparency for Recreation Facility Capital Improvements

News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC– Today, Councilmember Christina Henderson and Councilmember Trayon White, Sr. introduced the Planning Actively for Recreational upKeep so Neighborhood Resources Elevate Communities (PARKSNREC) Act of 2022. This legislation would require the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) to provide transparency in the agency’s capital improvement plan (CIP).
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Breaks Ground on The Asberry, the First On Site Building Delivered Under the New Communities Initiative at Barry Farm

(WASHINGTON,DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) broke ground on the first, on site building to be delivered under the New Communities Initiative at Barry Farm, a historically significant project for African Americans in Washington, DC. The Asberry, a mixed-use building with 108 units of affordable rental senior (55+) housing and approximately 5,000 square feet of commercial space, will be located on 1200 Sumner Road SE across from the Barry Farm Recreation Center.
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton to Highlight Unique Risks to Reproductive Rights of D.C. Residents in Oversight Committee Hearing, Thursday

WASHINGTON, D.C. – At a Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on abortion on Thursday, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) will highlight how uniquely vulnerable the reproductive rights of District of Columbia residents are because Congress has control over D.C.’s local affairs. Currently, Congress prohibits D.C. from spending its local funds on abortion, even though 16 states use their own funds for this purpose. At the hearing, Norton will warn that a future Republican Congress could ban abortion in D.C.
Washington, DC

The DC Line

