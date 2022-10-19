Read full article on original website
Press Release: The D.C. Council Passes Historic Legislation to Advance Immigrant Rights
News Release — Ward 1 DC Council member Brianne Nadeau. Joint statement between Councilmember Nadeau, local community leaders, and organizations. WASHINGTON, DC – The D.C. Council passed historic legislation to advance immigrant rights in its vote in favor of the “Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022”. This critical legislation will give a greater electoral voice to Black and brown D.C. residents and drastically increase immigrant communities’ political representation. The District’s diverse community comes together today in celebration of the passage of this bill and the historic enfranchisement of tens of thousands of District residents.
Press Release: Council Unanimously Passes “First Step” Housing Accountability Bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The DC Council unanimously passed legislation by Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At-Large) on Tuesday to jumpstart needed improvements at the D.C. Housing Authority, including a requirement that board members and the executive director receive extensive training in 30 to 90 days. “The housing authority’s job is to...
Press Release: Councilmember McDuffie Announces Plan to Convene a Roundtable with the Chief Financial Officer on DCHA’s Long-Term Capital Needs and Facility Condition Assessments
News Release — Ward 5 DC Council member Kenyan McDuffie. Washington, DC – Today, Councilmember Kenyan R. McDuffie, Chair of the Council of the District of Columbia’s Committee on Business and Economic Development issued the following statement on the state of DCHA:. Councilmember McDuffie said:. “The DC...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Cuts Ribbon on New Shelter
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants. New Shelter Will Support Domestic Violence Victims and Their Families. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants (OVSJG), and the Executive Director of My Sister’s Place cut the ribbon on a new domestic violence shelter in the District, Sanctuary II. The non-profit organization, My Sister’s Place, through funding from the Mayor’s Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants, acquired the new space earlier this year and will manage services at the shelter.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Celebrates the Official Completion of The Wharf
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. On the Fifth Anniversary of The Wharf’s Opening, DC Celebrates the Completed Transformation of the Southwest Waterfront. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, the...
Press Release: Silverman, Racine Introduce Emergency Bill to Begin Needed Housing Authority Reform
News Release — At-large DC Council member Elissa Silverman and the DC Office of the Attorney General. Legislation Would Require Training for Board Members, Additional Consumer Protections. WASHINGTON, D.C. — D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At-Large) collaborated with D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine to introduce emergency legislation Thursday to...
Press Release: Councilmembers Christina Henderson and Trayon White, Sr. Introduce Legislation to Provide Transparency for Recreation Facility Capital Improvements
News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC– Today, Councilmember Christina Henderson and Councilmember Trayon White, Sr. introduced the Planning Actively for Recreational upKeep so Neighborhood Resources Elevate Communities (PARKSNREC) Act of 2022. This legislation would require the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) to provide transparency in the agency’s capital improvement plan (CIP).
Press Release: Councilmember Nadeau Leads DC Council Expanding Voting Rights and Protecting Abortion Rights
News Release — Ward 1 DC Council member Brianne Nadeau. The Council voted to advance the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022 and the Human Rights Sanctuary Amendment Act of 2022. WASHINGTON, DC – Today, the DC Council voted on two major pieces of legislation introduced by...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces New Progress at McMillan, More Than 600 New Homes Coming to Ward 5
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. Housing, Retail, Food Access, and More Coming to North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue. (WASHINGTON, DC) Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Breaks Ground on The Asberry, the First On Site Building Delivered Under the New Communities Initiative at Barry Farm
(WASHINGTON,DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) broke ground on the first, on site building to be delivered under the New Communities Initiative at Barry Farm, a historically significant project for African Americans in Washington, DC. The Asberry, a mixed-use building with 108 units of affordable rental senior (55+) housing and approximately 5,000 square feet of commercial space, will be located on 1200 Sumner Road SE across from the Barry Farm Recreation Center.
Press Release: Norton to Highlight Unique Risks to Reproductive Rights of D.C. Residents in Oversight Committee Hearing, Thursday
WASHINGTON, D.C. – At a Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on abortion on Thursday, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) will highlight how uniquely vulnerable the reproductive rights of District of Columbia residents are because Congress has control over D.C.’s local affairs. Currently, Congress prohibits D.C. from spending its local funds on abortion, even though 16 states use their own funds for this purpose. At the hearing, Norton will warn that a future Republican Congress could ban abortion in D.C.
