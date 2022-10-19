Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Employers Found to be 3rd Worst in U.S. Hiring Struggle
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana employers are the third worst in the country in their struggle to hire and retain employees, according to a new study from the financial website WalletHub. KGVO Reached out to analyst Jill Gonzalez for the details of the study. Help Wanted Signs are Everywhere.
6 Signs You Know It’s Too Cold In Montana
When the Treasure State temperatures start falling, Montanans notice instantly. The long summer days seem like a distant memory when the beautiful fall colors begin to wither, leaving (pun intended) bare trees in their place. But when do we notice that it's too cold in Montana? This is what locals say when asked...
The 8 Most Popular Montana License Plates of 2022
Unlike other states which take a "meh, two or three will do fine" approach to license plate design (looking at you, Idaho and North Dakota), Montana takes a very different approach. There's currently over 200 different specialty plates and they're all tied to a specific cause or non-profit organization. We'll show you the most popular license plates in Montana as of September 2022.
Montana Texting: Emojis in the Treasure State
The 1966 musical Cabaret has a song called "Money Money" which is likely the origin of the phrase "money makes the world go 'round." Though in the year 2022, I'd argue that it's actually emojis that make the world go 'round. I can feel you doubting that, so let me explain myself.
The 10 Most Common Things Found In A Montana Home
There's a point of pride that comes with living in the Treasure State. We've written about it so many times our fingerprints look more like an outline of the state more than a nice swirly pattern. What items make a Montana home truly Montanan? If you ask 100 people you're likely to get 100 different answers, and that's exactly what we did.
What One Word Will Annoy a Montanan? Here are the Top 20 Answers
Growing up in Montana, it is hard to imagine living elsewhere. Sure, some people think the grass is greener in a bigger city or another state. But, I have always noticed that Montana tends to have a "long umbilical cord." Some Montanans may roam elsewhere, but they always seem to gravitate back home. Until you get outside of Montana, you never really hear our slight accent. Or never really noticed our way of saying specific phrases or words. And when you hear someone point out your Montana accent or word choice, you are taken back slightly.
9 State Parks Within Reach of Missoula! Why Are You Waiting?
We have some fantastic outdoor spaces in Montana, and if you are using time constraints as a reason for not taking advantage of them- you are out of luck! There are Nine Montana state parks within hours of Missoula. What are you waiting for?. As the motto says “Start your...
What Experts Predict for Montana Home Prices
Home prices in Montana have skyrocketed since 2019, and it's no wonder, because according to a national relocation tech company called moveBuddha in 2020 and 2021, Montana was the #1 state for new residents. This year we're still the #4 state for inflow, and people moving to Montana has been twice as likely as people moving out. Though interest rates are the highest they've been since mid-2008, that has yet to have an impact on Montana home prices. According to the real-estate company Windermere's Q2 2022 report, the median list price rose in every Montana county compared to Q1, except for Gallatin. As of 10/19/2022, Windermere has yet to release their report for Q3.
Montana Has The Most Incredible Art Fantasy World Anywhere
Just outside of Lincoln, Montana, is one of the most incredible fantasy lands in all of the world. "Sculpture In The Wild" is a unique art showcase featuring materials and themes inspired by the area. This is one of Montana's most incredible hidden gems. Sculpture In The Wild is like...
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
The 4 Kinds of Subaru Owners You’ll Find in Montana
Last weekend I did the maybe the most Montana thing I've ever done— I bought a Subaru. Everyone who's been here knows Montanans love Subarus, but what people don't know is that if you buy one here, you get initiated into a secret society. Well, it was a secret society, but I'm telling everyone about it because I needed something to write about today.
Stagnant Airflow in Missoula Could Cause Breathing Problems
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the long-lasting high-pressure system that has been parked over western Montana for the past few weeks, the lack of air movement could bring some possible health problems for those with respiratory problems. KGVO News spoke to Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah...
Missoula Team Returns After Helping With Hurricane Ian in Florida
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team returned to Missoula on Sunday after helping with the response to Hurricane Ian in the town of North Port, Florida. KGVO News spoke to DES Coordinator Nick Holloway and Assistant Fire Chief for the Missoula City Fire Department...
Really? Montana’s Favorite ‘National Day’ is Surprising
Let's play a word association game— I'll give you a word and you think of everything that comes to mind. The word is: Montana. Chances are you thought of national parks, wildlife and cowboy stuff. Just guessing here, but I doubt you thought of pasta, even though that's Montana's favorite "national day" according to shaneco.com. The website determined favorites using Google Trends to find which national day each state searched for the most, and Montana was the only state that had national pasta day (which is today, October 17th, by the way) as their favorite.
Does Montana Curse More Than Other States?
Cursing is a bad habit... or at least that's what my mom taught me (hi mom) but according to Patrick Star from Spongebob Squarepants, a curse word is nothing more than a sentence enhancer. "You use it when you want to talk fancy. You just sprinkle it over anything you say and WHAMO you got yourself a spicy-sentence sandwich." Words to live by, thanks Patrick (sorry mom).
Montanans Fight Energy Vampires! Save Heating Costs This Winter
The cost of heating is going to be higher his season. We always hear that it seems, but now Montana will be more aware of the effects of inflation and international energy demands than we’ve felt before. You can’t control global politics and wholesale prices but you can fight the energy vampires. Setting the thermostat a degree or two cooler will help, but you can save more in a month by kicking the power-sucking vampires out of your rooms. Those are electrical power-draining devices you don’t think are hurting your pocketbook, but they certainly are!
Hunters Need to Beware of Bear Conflicts This Season
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 2022 archery and general rifle hunting seasons will be more dangerous this year due to the unusual amount of bear activity throughout Montana this year. KGVO News spoke to Vivaca Crowser, Education and Program Manager for Region 2 with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
Miss These Recent and New Montana-Made TV Shows and Movies?
Miss These Recent and New Montana-Made TV Shows and Movies? Where do they come from?. The Montana Film Office. For starters, they help movie and TV producers find locations around our state that would be the perfect setting for the production they are working on. In turn, a Film Grant could connect local companies to supply and work with them. Actors may be alerted to possible parts that you and I will enjoy watching for years to come. From those efforts, here are some Montana Made TV Shows and Movies you might have missed.
Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds
Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
Economist Says Inflation is Having a Huge Effect on Montanans
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Inflation; it’s the nation’s number one issue, both economically and politically, but how did we get to this point where our spending power has eroded so dramatically?. KGVO News went to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business...
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0