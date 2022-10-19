Read full article on original website
KIMT
Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — CJ Klenske’s basement is an eco-artisan’s dream. There are shining silver strings, small ruffled feathers and fuzzy bits of fur carefully organized in plastic baskets all across a large table. A giant magnifying glass sits on his desk, alongside spools and spools of brightly colored thread.
Channel 3000
6 gems that make Spring Green worth a shopping trip
Spring Green is a one-of-a-kind small town with a sense of creativity and natural beauty that has entranced generations of wanderers. This is probably why so many decide to stick around and set up shop. Many businesses help define Spring Green beyond its title as home to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin. We’ve compiled a list of some Spring Green gems for unique browsing, tasting and shopping experiences.
wizmnews.com
Rollover accident outside Turtle Stack in La Crosse
A car flipped onto its roof and nearly crashed into a parklet outside of Turtle Stack Brewery on Friday evening in downtown La Crosse. Witnesses said the car lost control, began to fishtail before hitting a parked car and some planters on the side of the street, then flipped over.
Westby hemp farm wraps up harvest season, prepares for new business
WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) — Since 2018, people across the country have taken advantage of legal CBD. One Westby Farm has been growing hemp for four years, and is now looking to do even more. Vernon County is home to plenty of farms– but none of them are quite like Logan Eldred and Whitney Thooft’s hemp farm. “When the 2018 farm...
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee Debuts New Grocery Layout in Wisconsin
Midwest retailer Hy-Vee Inc. has opened its reimagined store format in La Crosse, Wis., on Oct. 18, featuring a convenient grocery experience with a focus on foodservice, expanded departments, high-tech shopping and other amenities. The new store layout marks the second of its kind in Wisconsin and the fourth for...
104.5 KDAT
Picturesque Eastern Iowa Winery Closes Its Doors For Good
There might not be a better place for a vineyard and winery in Iowa, than along the picturesque Mississippi River. Especially during the fall, when the colors of the leaves are lit up by the sun. A popular winery in Dubuque has now closed its doors for good. Sunset Ridge...
nbc15.com
Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun. According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three...
Dubuque Parade to Impact Motorists This Saturday
The Annual Dubuque Halloween Parade is back this year, and it's happening this Saturday. - Motorists Are Encouraged to Avoid Area. The Dubuque Halloween Parade will take place on Saturday, October 22nd starting at W Sixteenth St. and will follow Main St. to W Ninth St. It will then proceed west on W Ninth St. to Locust St., turning south on Locust St. and end at Washington Park.
KCRG.com
Man dead after motorcycle accident in Allamakee County
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a report of a motorcycle accident on Great River Road, north of the intersection with Wexford Hollow Drive. Paul Robert Werner, a 62-year-old man from Shokapee, Minnesota, failed to turn...
La Crosse County Board passes Emergency Sheltering plan
LA CROSSE (WKBT)– La Crosse County will provide hotel vouchers for the local unsheltered population. County board members voted to spend close to $169,000 dollars, the remaining amount set aside for homeless programs in 2018, to help shelter families this winter. More than 100 people are camping at La Crosse’s Houska Park. But the campground will close at the end...
Homeless in the winter: City officials say La Crosse’s Mayor may issue an emergency decree
On October 31, Houska Park will shut down, leaving some campers with uncertainties about where they will go.
KIMT
One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash
HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County. It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
14-year-old injured after car rear-ends tractor in Vernon County
Both parties involved were evaluated by first responders. The operator of the tractor, a 14-year-old boy, was later taken to the hospital by private vehicle for his injuries.
guttenbergpress.com
New Clayton County Engineer brings problem solving mindset to job
Casey Stickfort, pictured with wife Kelly and their three dogs, is the new Clayton County Engineer. Stickfort is a Clayton County native and has many goals to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the department. (Submitted photo)
nbc15.com
Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Grant Co. rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A juvenile was ejected from a vehicle Tuesday night after Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the car had a mechanical issue and rolled several times. Deputies arrived just after 9:10 p.m. to the 17000 block of County Road T in Township for the rollover...
Decorah Public Opinion
Reports from the Decorah Police and Winneshiek County Sheriff
Decorah Police responded to a disturbance Oct. 6 at 7:53 a.m. at 501 North Street. After investigation, Police arrested Susan Gossman of Decorah for 3rd degree harassment and trespassing. Gossman was transported to the Winneshiek County Jail. Officers were dispatched to Valley View Drive Oct. 7 at approximately 11:25 p.m....
nbc15.com
Grant Co. Sheriff denounces ‘inappropriate’ comments made on social media post
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Inappropriate comments” made on a Grant County Sheriff’s Office social media post attempting to identify trespassing suspects are being condemned Thursday by Sheriff Nate Dreckman. In a Facebook video posted Thursday, Sheriff Dreckman explained that the Grant County Sheriff’s Office put out the...
Four hospitalized, including three juveniles, in rollover crash
BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Four people were injured Tuesday night, including three juveniles, after a rollover crash outside Boscobel. Grant County Sheriff’s officials said the crash occurred in the 17100 block of County Road T just after 9:15 p.m. A 22-year-old Blue River man was traveling north when his Ford Taurus had a mechanical issue. The man lost control and left...
cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque Fire Captain saved by fire staff after suffering sudden cardiac arrest
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month and the Dubuque Fire Department hopes the recent experience of a Dubuque firefighter will increase awareness of the importance of recognizing sudden cardiac arrest, calling 9-1-1, and knowing CPR. According to the Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac...
La Crosse doctors warn parents to watch out for RSV symptoms as cases rise nationwide
RSV is a common virus that causes cold-like symptoms and causes thousands of kids to be hospitalized every year.
