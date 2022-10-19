ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Du Chien, WI

KIMT

Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — CJ Klenske’s basement is an eco-artisan’s dream. There are shining silver strings, small ruffled feathers and fuzzy bits of fur carefully organized in plastic baskets all across a large table. A giant magnifying glass sits on his desk, alongside spools and spools of brightly colored thread.
DUBUQUE, IA
Channel 3000

6 gems that make Spring Green worth a shopping trip

Spring Green is a one-of-a-kind small town with a sense of creativity and natural beauty that has entranced generations of wanderers. This is probably why so many decide to stick around and set up shop. Many businesses help define Spring Green beyond its title as home to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin. We’ve compiled a list of some Spring Green gems for unique browsing, tasting and shopping experiences.
SPRING GREEN, WI
wizmnews.com

Rollover accident outside Turtle Stack in La Crosse

A car flipped onto its roof and nearly crashed into a parklet outside of Turtle Stack Brewery on Friday evening in downtown La Crosse. Witnesses said the car lost control, began to fishtail before hitting a parked car and some planters on the side of the street, then flipped over.
LA CROSSE, WI
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Debuts New Grocery Layout in Wisconsin

Midwest retailer Hy-Vee Inc. has opened its reimagined store format in La Crosse, Wis., on Oct. 18, featuring a convenient grocery experience with a focus on foodservice, expanded departments, high-tech shopping and other amenities. The new store layout marks the second of its kind in Wisconsin and the fourth for...
LA CROSSE, WI
104.5 KDAT

Picturesque Eastern Iowa Winery Closes Its Doors For Good

There might not be a better place for a vineyard and winery in Iowa, than along the picturesque Mississippi River. Especially during the fall, when the colors of the leaves are lit up by the sun. A popular winery in Dubuque has now closed its doors for good. Sunset Ridge...
DUBUQUE, IA
nbc15.com

Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun. According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Parade to Impact Motorists This Saturday

The Annual Dubuque Halloween Parade is back this year, and it's happening this Saturday. - Motorists Are Encouraged to Avoid Area. The Dubuque Halloween Parade will take place on Saturday, October 22nd starting at W Sixteenth St. and will follow Main St. to W Ninth St. It will then proceed west on W Ninth St. to Locust St., turning south on Locust St. and end at Washington Park.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Man dead after motorcycle accident in Allamakee County

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a report of a motorcycle accident on Great River Road, north of the intersection with Wexford Hollow Drive. Paul Robert Werner, a 62-year-old man from Shokapee, Minnesota, failed to turn...
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
KIMT

One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash

HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County. It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
guttenbergpress.com

New Clayton County Engineer brings problem solving mindset to job

Casey Stickfort, pictured with wife Kelly and their three dogs, is the new Clayton County Engineer. Stickfort is a Clayton County native and has many goals to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the department. (Submitted photo)
nbc15.com

Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Grant Co. rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A juvenile was ejected from a vehicle Tuesday night after Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the car had a mechanical issue and rolled several times. Deputies arrived just after 9:10 p.m. to the 17000 block of County Road T in Township for the rollover...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Decorah Public Opinion

Reports from the Decorah Police and Winneshiek County Sheriff

Decorah Police responded to a disturbance Oct. 6 at 7:53 a.m. at 501 North Street. After investigation, Police arrested Susan Gossman of Decorah for 3rd degree harassment and trespassing. Gossman was transported to the Winneshiek County Jail. Officers were dispatched to Valley View Drive Oct. 7 at approximately 11:25 p.m....
DECORAH, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Dubuque Fire Captain saved by fire staff after suffering sudden cardiac arrest

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month and the Dubuque Fire Department hopes the recent experience of a Dubuque firefighter will increase awareness of the importance of recognizing sudden cardiac arrest, calling 9-1-1, and knowing CPR. According to the Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac...
DUBUQUE, IA

