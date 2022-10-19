ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Watch: Guthrie Football at Carl Albert (Week 8)

The Guthrie Bluejays (6-1) are on the road this week as they travel to Midwest City to take on the Carl Albert Titans (6-2). The Kick-Off Show begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Kick-Off at 7 p.m. Be sure to join Chris, Phil, and Ronnie with all the exciting action.
GUTHRIE, OK

