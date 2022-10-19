Read full article on original website
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
chainstoreage.com
Love’s Travel Stops in milestone store opening
Love’s Travel Stops continues to expand its footprint and offerings. The company has opened its 600th location, in Perry, Okla. The Perry store is also Love’s 81 store in its home state. At more than 12,000 sq. ft., the new outpost contains such amenities as an Arby’s, laundry...
Photos: Goats, dogs, cats in need of loving homes in OKC
Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have all kinds of adorable animals that are in need of loving homes, not just dogs and cats.
guthrienewspage.com
Watch: Guthrie Football at Carl Albert (Week 8)
The Guthrie Bluejays (6-1) are on the road this week as they travel to Midwest City to take on the Carl Albert Titans (6-2). The Kick-Off Show begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Kick-Off at 7 p.m. Be sure to join Chris, Phil, and Ronnie with all the exciting action.
Harrah neighbors work to save 6 wounded, abandoned horses
Someone has allegedly dumped not one, but six horses in a rural part of Lincoln County. Now neighbors are taking on the task of caring for the animals that were found in poor condition with untreated wounds.
okstate.edu
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease
Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
KOCO
Stillwater police, other agencies prepare for OSU homecoming weekend
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater police and other agencies are preparing for the Oklahoma State University homecoming weekend. OSU is celebrating the 101st edition of homecoming with events all weekend long. Friday night they are kicking off homecoming weekend with the walkaround event where you can see some of the Greek houses all decorated for everyone to enjoy.
Condominium fire in Oklahoma City
Fire crews responded to a condominium fire in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
It’s a girl! OKC Zoo welcomes baby endangered chimpanzee
The Oklahoma City Zoo welcomed a new baby to the zoo earlier this month.
Booze behind bars: ABLE Commission confiscates beer & wine from Guthrie gas station
11,000 cans and bottles of alcohol are now sitting behind bars at the old Logan County Jail, after the Oklahoma ABLE Commission confiscated the alcohol from a local gas station.
abandonedok.com
Capitol Hill General Hospital
Historic Designation: • National Register of Historic Places (2020) • National Register of Historic Places (03/13/2020) Photojournalist: • Jennifer Burton • Leslie Flaming. Capitol City Hospital Clinic/Samaritan Hospital. Oklahoma City’s population boomed throughout the 1920s and 1930s. This resulted in many suburbs of the city being...
OKC Crews Prepping For Winter Snow
Although there's no snow yet, Oklahoma City crews are heating up for this winter. Maintenance crews run practice drills to prepare for clearing 3,500 miles of snow routes every year. Officials said they're working on a brining program for this winter, which is a saltwater treatment. Crews plan to use...
KFOR
The Oklahoma wind machine is cranking back up this weekend!
Hope you enjoyed yesterday’s light winds, sunny skies, temps in the 70s! Today the Oklahoma south wind is back with gusts near 30 MPH in OKC! This combined with very warm temps mid to upper 80s and dry conditions means extreme fire weather threat this weekend!
News On 6
High School Students In Norman Walkout To Protest School Bathroom Policy
Students at Norman North and Norman High School planned to walk out of school Friday in response to the district's bathroom policies. Organizers posted a photo to Instagram, which said youth who are transgender are facing disciplinary actions for breaking school bathroom policies implemented by a new state law. The...
KOCO
Mysterious hole in Midwest City leaves many questioning why, how it got there
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A mysterious hole in Midwest City left many questioning why and how it got there. It has been a mystery for many people, some asking how it got there and others debating who is responsible. KOCO 5 reached out to several different people to look for those answers.
KFOR
Norman animal shelter animals up for adoption
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The Norman Animal Shelter is at capacity as are most shelters and rescues. IF you are looking for a forever friend you can adopt and rescue one of the amazing animals available for adoption.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt this week announced the appointment of Adam Panter to serve as district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District, encompassing Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties. Panter will serve the remainder of the current term, following the vacancy created by the resignation of Allan Grubb. “Adam...
Oklahoma Daily
Norman animal sanctuary owner asks city to expand animal welfare amid struggle to obtain kenneling license
On the shore of Lake Thunderbird is just under seven acres of grassy land, home to a nurse, her roommate and 60 dogs. Naomi Gooch, owner of Dogs Love You Forever, has been rescuing dogs and housing them on her property since 2011. She always wanted to run a rescue,...
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
KOCO
Woman found in hole in Midwest City, rescued by firefighters
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A woman was found in a hole in Midwest City and rescued by firefighters. Sky 5 flew over the scene as firefighters rescued the woman, who claimed she fell in the hole on Tuesday. The woman said she was walking when she fell in headfirst.
KOCO
Person dies in shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead after a shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma City police on Friday to find out what they know about the investigation. Police said they were called just after 5:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting and when they got there, one person was found shot and killed on the side of a building.
