ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Blade

Hard knocks: Experts break down what you should know about concussions

It was one of the most disturbing sights in recent professional football history. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lay motionless on the field after a vicious sack in a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29, mere days after being re-inserted into a game against the Baltimore Ravens where he appeared to sustain a similar head injury. He was diagnosed with a concussion, and the Dolphins’ handling of both injuries ignited fierce debate over concussion protocols in the National Football League and throughout sports. “Obviously on a football field where there’s big linemen and lots of blocking...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Pads pitchers Clevinger, Manaea tagged by Phils in NLCS loss

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — San Diego Padres pitchers Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea had outings they’d quickly like to forget. Clevinger, San Diego’s starter, didn’t record an out while facing four batters in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series. Manaea was tagged for the loss after giving up five runs in 1 1/3 inning as the Padres fell to Philadelphia 10-6 Saturday, putting them in a 3-1 deficit.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy