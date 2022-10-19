NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Altuve doubled Saturday for his first hit in 26 postseason at-bats this year, ending the longest slump of his stellar career. The star second baseman for the Houston Astros reached across the plate and slapped an 0-1 slider from New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole inside the right-field line during Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. The ball rolled toward the corner, and Altuve cruised into second base with one out in the fifth inning for his first hit since going 3 for 3 against Philadelphia in his final game of the regular season on Oct. 4. The three-time batting champion and 2017 AL MVP began the playoffs 0 for 25 against Seattle and New York — the longest hitless streak at the start of a postseason in major league history. He broke the mark set when Dal Maxvill of the St. Louis Cardinals went 0 for 22 versus Detroit in the 1968 World Series, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

