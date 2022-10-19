Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
thesuntimesnews.com
Webster Twp: Synopsis of Board Mtg 10-18-22
The Webster Township Board Meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Supervisor John Kingsley on October 18, 2022, at the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI 48130. Members present: Supervisor John Kingsley; Clerk Barbara Calleja; Treasurer John Scharf; Trustees Dan Munzel, Jeff Harms, John Westman, Shelly Vrsek; Deputy Supervisor Rick Kleinschmidt; and 7 citizens.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Community Center Plans Jog Forward
Chelsea’s long pursuit of a community center has taken a significant step forward. The Chelsea Community Center Task Force, formed in 2020, submitted its Preliminary Recommendation Report to the City Council at its Oct 17, 2022, meeting. “We’ve been talking about this now for several years but more intensely...
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp: Notice of Public Hearing 11-17-22
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public meeting of the Scio Township Zoning Board of Appeals will be ( held at the Scio Township Hall, 827 N. Zeeb Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan, via zoom, ), on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. During this meeting the Zoning Board of Appeals will hold public hearings on the following matters pursuant to the Scio Township Codified Zoning Ordinance of 2009, as amended:
Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
thesalinepost.com
News In Brief: Andrews Departing Saline Main Street, Bazick Leaving Saline Police Department
Holli Andrews is leaving Saline Main Street. Andrews has been the executive director of Saline's private, non-profit downtown revitalization organization since February of 2018 - making her the longest serving executive director in the 10-year history of the organization. Not counting interim directors, Andrews is the fourth person to hold the executive director job for Main Street.
Southfield City Clerk resigns following no contest plea
Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins has resigned from office after pleading no contest to a criminal charge that was filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in September 2019.
Arab American News
Book pulled out of instruction in Dearborn Heights after social media post
DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A book was recently taken out of instruction in a Dearborn Heights school, following an ongoing controversy around books in schools in neighboring Dearborn. Crestwood School District officials were made aware of a social media post with photos of a book being taught to ninth grade...
Hillsdale mayoral candidate says her past doesn't define her, 'Give me a chance'
Rondee Butcher is throwing her hat in the ring to become the city of Hillsdale’s next mayor. She’s never ran for office, until now.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Police Report, September 2022
During September 2022 in Chelsea, Officers responded to 541 calls for police service, up from 218 the previous year for a 148% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Sep) are 3,233, up from 1,789 for the same period last year for an 81% increase. The majority of increased calls were traffic...
Here are all Detroit Free Press endorsements for 2022 general election
Here are the Detroit Free Press Editorial Board's choices for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. You can use our voter guide to see which of these Michigan local and statewide races are on your ballot and find out more about the candidates. Statewide elected offices ...
wdet.org
What you need to know about Oakland County’s voluntary gun buyback program
Compared with other rich countries, America has by far the most gun violence — homicide cases, suicides and gun accidents are higher in the U.S. than anywhere else. There’s a simple reason for that: There are a lot of guns, and relatively little legislation constraining gun access. National...
Democrats Counting on This ‘Shockwave’ to Win Them Michigan
ROCHESTER, Michigan— Huddled together on a brisk October morning in front of an ornate pond fountain, a trio of Michigan state senators were almost indistinguishable from the canvassers bundled up to join them.“What is the thing we can do to give them a reason to vote?” asked state Sen. Jeff Irwin, an Ann Arbor Democrat wearing a Red Wings pom-pom hat and a flannel jacket. “The abortion issue, what that does, is that gives a whole lot of those folks just a really obvious reason to show up.”These two-car garage lined streets in Oakland County are the front lines for...
Expect delays on well-traveled route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Drivers should expect traffic delays on a short section of Packard Road between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti beginning Friday, Oct. 21. Contractors for DTE Energy are closing the westbound curb lane on Packard between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township to adjust a gas utility structure cover in the road, officials said.
thesuntimesnews.com
Weekly Road Work Oct 24-30
Ann Arbor, Northfield Joy Rd Bridge over US-23 Bridge closure Oct. 24 - Nov. 2. City of Chelsea W. Middle St between Cleveland St and Middle Ct Road closure Oct. 25 - 28 Dexter Fleming Rd between Dexter-Pinckney Rd to Dexter Townhall Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 24.
clarkstonnews.com
After 40 years, Springfield tank on move
A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
Macomb county vet appears in court for arraignment in animal cruelty case
Gina Patolo and other animal welfare advocates sat in 42-1 District Court of Romeo Friday to see veterinarian Dr. Wayne Gilchrist arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty.
The Oakland Press
Judge rules on Ethan Crumbley placement while in custody
An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Thursday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
WILX-TV
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
Oakland County cops want to buy your gun
Turn in a gun, get some money. That’s the plan in Oakland County, where police plan to buy guns from the public to get them out of circulation. Those who turn in guns are to receive generic Visa-type gift cards. The amounts are $100 in exchange for a handgun, $200 for a long gun and $300 for an assault rifle, according to a news release. Those who turn in firearms will need to provide ID. The "gun buyback" is scheduled for Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at these sites:
candgnews.com
Van Dyke manhole project causes traffic frustrations
WARREN — Commuters who use Van Dyke Avenue in Warren might want to seek an alternate route this month. In early October, construction began on a stretch of Van Dyke Avenue between 13 Mile and 14 Mile roads to repair aging concrete around manholes. “The aging concrete around the...
