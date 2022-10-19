Read full article on original website
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp: Notice of Public Hearing 11-17-22
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public meeting of the Scio Township Zoning Board of Appeals will be ( held at the Scio Township Hall, 827 N. Zeeb Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan, via zoom, ), on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. During this meeting the Zoning Board of Appeals will hold public hearings on the following matters pursuant to the Scio Township Codified Zoning Ordinance of 2009, as amended:
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Community Center Plans Jog Forward
Chelsea’s long pursuit of a community center has taken a significant step forward. The Chelsea Community Center Task Force, formed in 2020, submitted its Preliminary Recommendation Report to the City Council at its Oct 17, 2022, meeting. “We’ve been talking about this now for several years but more intensely...
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp Police Report, September 2022
During September 2022 in Scio Township, Deputies responded to 896 calls for police service, up from 782 the previous year for a 15% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Sep) are 7,714, up from 6,141 for the same period last year for a 26% increase. Officers conducted 304 traffic stops, up...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Police Report, September 2022
During September 2022 in Chelsea, Officers responded to 541 calls for police service, up from 218 the previous year for a 148% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Sep) are 3,233, up from 1,789 for the same period last year for an 81% increase. The majority of increased calls were traffic...
thesuntimesnews.com
Weekly Road Work Oct 24-30
Ann Arbor, Northfield Joy Rd Bridge over US-23 Bridge closure Oct. 24 - Nov. 2. City of Chelsea W. Middle St between Cleveland St and Middle Ct Road closure Oct. 25 - 28 Dexter Fleming Rd between Dexter-Pinckney Rd to Dexter Townhall Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 24.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Boys” XC Fourth at SEC Red Finals
When your conference has three top-ten state-ranked teams, a strong showing may fly under the radar and that happened to the Dexter boys’ cross country team at the SEC Red Finals Thursday. Three Dreads ran PR’s and the other four ran some of their best times of the season...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Girls XC Just Short in SEC Red Title Bid
The Saline girls’ cross country team once again came up just short in its SEC Red title bid as AA Pioneer clipped the Hornets for the top spot at the SEC Finals at Hudson Mills South Course Thursday. The Hornets trailed Pioneer by three points heading into the Finals,...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Boys’ Cross Country Runs Way to SEC Red Title
The Saline boys’ cross country team came up with its biggest run of the season when it needed it most as the Hornets won the SEC Finals Thursday to claim the SEC Red title. The Hornets had finished second at each of the first two SEC Red jamborees but saved the best for last as they came out on top Thursday ahead of Pioneer and Skyline, the two previous jamboree winners.
thesuntimesnews.com
Hornets Rebound with Rout of Lake Orion in Finale
The Saline football team rebounded from back-to-back losses to rout Lake Orion 49-21 in the regular season finale. The win was huge for the Hornets as it likely guaranteed them a first-round home game in the D1 state playoffs Friday night. The pairings will be announced Sunday night. Lake Orion...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Girls’ Cross Country Second in SEC White
The Chelsea girls’ cross country team came up just short in its bid for the SEC White title as the Bulldogs finished 2nd at Thursday’s SEC Finals and finished just behind Adrian in the final standings. Entering the final race of the season, the Bulldogs trailed the Maples...
thesuntimesnews.com
Fall Family Fun Fest Hosted by Mallie, Piatt, Golding & Greenstein is a Spooktacular Success!
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. This past Saturday Palmer Commons was transformed in to the first ever Fall Family Fun Fest courtesy of 4 school board candidates—Juli Mallie, John Piatt, Tom Golding & Ross Greenstein. Families were invited out to have some fall fun and meet the candidates.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Boys’ Cross Country Claims SEC White Title
The Chelsea boys’ cross country team held off a hard-charging Pinckney team Thursday to claim the SEC White title at Hudson Mills South course Thursday. The Bulldogs finished in second place at the SEC Finals Thursday, but it was enough to hold off the Pirates after Chelsea won the first two jamborees of the season. Chelsea finished with 35 points to 32 for Pinckney.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Soccer Claims District Title in Shootout
It was an instant classic. Arch-rivals Saline and Pioneer battled for 100 minutes and it wasn’t enough to decide a winner in the D1 district soccer final Thursday night so the teams went to a shootout to decide who advanced in the state tournament. In the end, it was...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Field Hockey Blanks Hartland in Playoff Opener
The Saline field hockey team advanced to the Division 1 quarterfinals after a 3-0 shutout of Hartland in the opening round last week. The Hornets advance to face Bloomfield Hills at Ann Arbor Pioneer Monday at 7:00. Saline controlled most of the play against Hartland and took a 1-0 lead...
