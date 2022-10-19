The Saline boys’ cross country team came up with its biggest run of the season when it needed it most as the Hornets won the SEC Finals Thursday to claim the SEC Red title. The Hornets had finished second at each of the first two SEC Red jamborees but saved the best for last as they came out on top Thursday ahead of Pioneer and Skyline, the two previous jamboree winners.

SALINE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO