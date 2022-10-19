Read full article on original website
Chelsea Community Center Plans Jog Forward
Chelsea’s long pursuit of a community center has taken a significant step forward. The Chelsea Community Center Task Force, formed in 2020, submitted its Preliminary Recommendation Report to the City Council at its Oct 17, 2022, meeting. “We’ve been talking about this now for several years but more intensely...
Dexter: Public Accuracy Test 11-1-22
To the qualified electors of the City of Dexter, Washtenaw County, Michigan:. Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test for the Hart Intercivic Scanners to be used for the Election scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, 2022, will be conducted on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST at the City Offices, 8123 Main St., 2nd Floor, Dexter, MI 48130. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the voting system used to count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of the law. For more information, please contact the City of Dexter at (734) 580-2234 or Jbreyer@dextermi.gov.
News In Brief: Andrews Departing Saline Main Street, Bazick Leaving Saline Police Department
Holli Andrews is leaving Saline Main Street. Andrews has been the executive director of Saline's private, non-profit downtown revitalization organization since February of 2018 - making her the longest serving executive director in the 10-year history of the organization. Not counting interim directors, Andrews is the fourth person to hold the executive director job for Main Street.
Weekly Road Work Oct 24-30
Ann Arbor, Northfield Joy Rd Bridge over US-23 Bridge closure Oct. 24 - Nov. 2. City of Chelsea W. Middle St between Cleveland St and Middle Ct Road closure Oct. 25 - 28 Dexter Fleming Rd between Dexter-Pinckney Rd to Dexter Townhall Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 24.
Ypsilanti officials look to avoid becoming ‘weed city’ amid marijuana retail saturation
YPSILANTI, MI - Some Ypsilanti officials think the city is oversaturated with marijuana retail developments and are exploring ways to limit new dispensaries from packing into the municipality of just over four square miles. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, elected City Council members put their heads together with the city’s Planning...
City of Adrian Gives Update on Riverview Terrace and the Adrian Inn
Adrian, MI – Adrian City Administrator, Greg Elliott, gave an update on the Riverview Terrace Situation and the Adrian Inn projects to the Commissioners at their pre meeting study session Monday night. He talked about the lease agreement the City has with Housing Help of Lenawee and Share the...
Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
A flurry over furries in Grand Ledge school board race
The three conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board have earned themselves a nickname: the Kitty Litter Caucus. That’s because two of them are pushing a discredited claim that the schools are providing litter boxes in school bathrooms for self-identifying “furries” to use. Furries are a...
Former Jackson Co. House candidate reenters race after controversy
Imhoff ended his campaign after posts on social media resurfaced that showed Imhoff allegedly threatening schools he attended as a minor.
Expect delays on well-traveled route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Drivers should expect traffic delays on a short section of Packard Road between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti beginning Friday, Oct. 21. Contractors for DTE Energy are closing the westbound curb lane on Packard between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township to adjust a gas utility structure cover in the road, officials said.
The many lives of the 180-year-old Ann Arbor-area farmhouse that survived suburban sprawl
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Kip Lightfoot can remember stepping out from under the gingerbread trim of the farmhouse to cut across a dirt road and through a cornfield to Meijer, then one of the few commercial spots in what was once a rural area outside Ann Arbor. Decades later, the...
Southfield clerk resigns but will face no jail time after tampering with absentee ballots
Sherikia L. Hawkins had faced up to 14 years in prison on six felony counts
Chelsea Police Report, September 2022
During September 2022 in Chelsea, Officers responded to 541 calls for police service, up from 218 the previous year for a 148% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Sep) are 3,233, up from 1,789 for the same period last year for an 81% increase. The majority of increased calls were traffic...
Missing Bedford Township woman found after search
Deputies in Monroe County say a missing woman from Bedford Township who has mental health issues has been found.
Scio Twp Police Report, September 2022
During September 2022 in Scio Township, Deputies responded to 896 calls for police service, up from 782 the previous year for a 15% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Sep) are 7,714, up from 6,141 for the same period last year for a 26% increase. Officers conducted 304 traffic stops, up...
MSU professor calls for entire Board of Trustees to step down
The leadership at Michigan State has been battling for months, and now, one MSU professor says it may be time to clean house.
DTE: 2,500+ homes and businesses without power in west Oakland County
More than 2,500 homes and businesses are in the dark in west Oakland County. The affected areas include Novi, Wixom and Walled Lake. The power has been off since 10:30.
New Chief of Medical Officer announced for Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Health announced the appointment of Tim Peterson, M.D., MBA, FACEP, as Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). “Dr. Peterson is a highly qualified healthcare leader with a background in integrated health system administration and practice. He has extensive experience...
Jackson-area mansion on six private acres features heated floors, pool for $1.9M
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A sprawling custom home on a six-acre wooded lot near Jackson offers luxuries like heated floors, vaulted ceilings and a 20-foot-by-40-foot heated pool. The home at 6191 Browns Lake Road in Summit Township is located off a gated drive just minutes north of Jackson College. Custom-built for its current owner in 2011, the home features 7,900 square feet of finished living space, with six bedrooms and five baths laid out across three levels that offer ample opportunity for hosting or multi-generational living.
Hillsdale mayoral candidate says her past doesn't define her, 'Give me a chance'
Rondee Butcher is throwing her hat in the ring to become the city of Hillsdale’s next mayor. She’s never ran for office, until now.
