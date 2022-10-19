To the qualified electors of the City of Dexter, Washtenaw County, Michigan:. Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test for the Hart Intercivic Scanners to be used for the Election scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, 2022, will be conducted on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST at the City Offices, 8123 Main St., 2nd Floor, Dexter, MI 48130. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the voting system used to count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of the law. For more information, please contact the City of Dexter at (734) 580-2234 or Jbreyer@dextermi.gov.

DEXTER, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO