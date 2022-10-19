Around a month ago, there was a fundraiser for the Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center called “Beards for Bucks.” The sheriff jumped on board and set himself a sizable goal of $500 in donations. At first, the donations were only coming in here and there, so to make sure he hit his goal he was on social media after work every day advocating for the campaign and doing his best to get people to donate.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO