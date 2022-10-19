MEREDITH — Join jeweler Deb Fairchild at the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. for a Double Helix Beaded Bracelet workshop. Learn how to turn a pile of beads into a stunning bracelet. This bracelet features two spiraling motifs that chase each other around a central core. This variation of the beaded spiral rope creates a lush, flexible, and extremely strong bracelet. Once you know how it is stitched together, you’ll agree that nothing is easier. Choose your materials (provided by the instructor) to create a piece of jewelry to wear any day or to complete a look for a special occasion. This project is suitable for beginners as well as experienced beaders.

