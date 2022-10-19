Read full article on original website
Analysts Love These 5 Cannabis Stocks
As earnings season approaches, cannabis financial analysts are getting ready to conduct intrinsic valuations and scale back their market forecasts. Fortunately for Benzinga readers, you can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Spire
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spire SR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Spire has an average price target of $75.43 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $67.00.
Tesla, AT&T, AMD, Nvidia, Candel Therapeutics: Why These 5 Stocks Are Seeing High Attention Today
Major U.S. indices closed in the red on Thursday as investors continued to digest higher Treasury yields as well as key earnings. The yield in the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries topped 4.239%, a level unseen since 2008. As the U.S. stock market declined for the second straight day, Benzinga dives into five stocks that are seeing high interest among retail investors today.
Dow Surges Over 150 Points; Initial Jobless Claims Drop Last Week
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 150 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.57% to 30,595.97 while the NASDAQ rose 0.52% to 10,735.61. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 3,704.67. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication...
Dow Jumps 650 Points; Gold Rises Over 1%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.16% to 30,988.75 while the NASDAQ rose 1.88% to 10,814.54. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.05% to 3,740.87. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares climbed 3.2%...
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends
Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
Are IPOs Becoming More Popular? Here's How To Access Them
An initial public offering or IPO is the first time that a company issues its shares to the public. Companies that go public need to have a specific level of success since there are many steps they go through. For example, companies need to hire lawyers, investment bankers, insurance, accountants,...
Can Corporate Greed Explain Historic Inflation? Lawmaker Says She Found The Answer
A unique characteristic of America's pandemic economy emerged for nearly every business in the country: Customers were willing to pay extra for the goods and services they wanted to purchase. Companies used a spike in demand that seemed unstoppable to cover rising prices and increase their profit margins to prepandemic...
Elon Musk Could Sell $5B Tesla Shares To Fund Twitter Deal Next Week — But Analyst Predicts Rally Once 'Overhang Lifts'
With Elon Musk reviving the abandoned Twitter Inc. TWTR deal and giving a deadline of Oct. 28 for the closure, the chatter regarding financing is back. What Happened: Musk could sell about $5 billion of his Tesla Inc. TSLA shares to close the Twitter deal by Oct. 28, Gary Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said.
Own Shares Of Profitable Rental Properties And Collect Rent Without Lifting A Finger
Any financial advisor worth their salt will tell you that diversifying your portfolio with real estate is a smart move. Historically, real estate’s returns have been on par with those of stocks, but half as volatile. Therefore, they may advise you to buy a good piece of property, rent it out, and collect monthly rent while your property balloons in value. What they’ll often forget to mention, though, are these eleven painstaking steps you’ll need to go through before you start raking in those juicy real estate profits:
United Airlines To Rally Around 60%? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Alaska Air
Citigroup boosted the price target on United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL from $56 to $65. Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent maintained a Buy rating on the stock. United Airlines shares rose 4.6% to trade at $40.85 on Friday. Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK...
AT&T Is 'Largely Solid' Judging From Q3 Beat, But Analysts Are Concerned: Here's Why
There is downside risk to AT&T's prior outlook for 2023, an analyst said. AT&T continues to lose overall broadband subscribers, another analyst stated. AT&T Inc. T released upbeat third-quarter results on Thursday with an increase in wireless subscribers. RBC Capital Markets. Analyst Kutgun Maral reiterated a Sector Perform rating, while...
Polkadot Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Polkadot's DOT/USD price has fallen 3.97% to $5.86. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $6.2 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Polkadot over the past...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Union Pacific
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Union Pacific UNP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Larry Summers Calls Terminal Rate Crossing 5% 'A Milestone:' What He Says About Potential Of Further Rise
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers has pointed out that the terminal rate, as reflected by the Fed funds futures, has crossed the 5% mark, and this is a significant milestone. However, most of the possible increase in the current cycle has already taken place, he said. “The terminal rate,...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Plug Power
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Plug Power PLUG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
