ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analysts Love These 5 Cannabis Stocks

As earnings season approaches, cannabis financial analysts are getting ready to conduct intrinsic valuations and scale back their market forecasts. Fortunately for Benzinga readers, you can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Spire

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spire SR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Spire has an average price target of $75.43 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $67.00.
Benzinga

Tesla, AT&T, AMD, Nvidia, Candel Therapeutics: Why These 5 Stocks Are Seeing High Attention Today

Major U.S. indices closed in the red on Thursday as investors continued to digest higher Treasury yields as well as key earnings. The yield in the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries topped 4.239%, a level unseen since 2008. As the U.S. stock market declined for the second straight day, Benzinga dives into five stocks that are seeing high interest among retail investors today.
Benzinga

Dow Surges Over 150 Points; Initial Jobless Claims Drop Last Week

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 150 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.57% to 30,595.97 while the NASDAQ rose 0.52% to 10,735.61. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 3,704.67. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 650 Points; Gold Rises Over 1%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.16% to 30,988.75 while the NASDAQ rose 1.88% to 10,814.54. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.05% to 3,740.87. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares climbed 3.2%...
Benzinga

5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends

Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
Benzinga

Are IPOs Becoming More Popular? Here's How To Access Them

An initial public offering or IPO is the first time that a company issues its shares to the public. Companies that go public need to have a specific level of success since there are many steps they go through. For example, companies need to hire lawyers, investment bankers, insurance, accountants,...
Benzinga

Own Shares Of Profitable Rental Properties And Collect Rent Without Lifting A Finger

Any financial advisor worth their salt will tell you that diversifying your portfolio with real estate is a smart move. Historically, real estate’s returns have been on par with those of stocks, but half as volatile. Therefore, they may advise you to buy a good piece of property, rent it out, and collect monthly rent while your property balloons in value. What they’ll often forget to mention, though, are these eleven painstaking steps you’ll need to go through before you start raking in those juicy real estate profits:
Benzinga

Polkadot Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Polkadot's DOT/USD price has fallen 3.97% to $5.86. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $6.2 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Polkadot over the past...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Union Pacific

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Union Pacific UNP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Plug Power

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Plug Power PLUG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy