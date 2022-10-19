Read full article on original website
DAILY DIGEST, 10/21
NOAA sees no winter drought relief across parched West. “Western states gripped by persistent drought are unlikely to see any relief in the coming months, as a third year of La Niña weather patterns reduces precipitation in that region, NOAA scientists predicted Thursday. According to the agency’s 2022-23 Winter Outlook, below-average rainfall and snowpack are expected in a wide stretch of the United States including Southern California, the Southwest, the southern Rockies, the southern Plains, the Gulf Coast and much of the South. “We’re going on our third year of this extreme drought for much of the western U.S., with the extreme drought currently focused over much of California, the Great Basin and also extending northward into parts of Oregon,” said Brad Pugh with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. ... ” Read more from E&E News here: NOAA sees no winter drought relief across parched West.
NOTICE: October 20 Correction to Delta Watershed Curtailments
Please be advised: Reanalysis and correction of water supply information has resulted in suspension of some previously issued curtailments in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta (Delta) Watershed. Water users are advised to check the updated Delta Watershed Curtailment Status List immediately for the updated curtailment status of their water rights or claims.
