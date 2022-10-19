Four years ago, Pacific Grove’s actions to curtail short-term vacation rentals came under attack through two lawsuits, one brought by a group of vacation rental owners who asked for an injunction to stop a lottery held by the city in May 2018 to distribute STR permits that resulted in a cap on the number of rentals. The other was brought by two couples, former permit holders who lost out to that lottery.

