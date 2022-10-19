Read full article on original website
Related
benitolink.com
Scheduled road closures could interfere with SBC commuters
Information provided by Transportation Agency for Monterey County. The Transportation Agency for Monterey County announced scheduled road and lane closures for Monterey County from Oct. 23 through Oct. 29. The following may impact traffic to and from San Benito County. The release also reminded motorists to keep in mind that construction work is weather-dependent.
benitolink.com
State begins construction of ‘Middle Mile’ broadband network
Newsom Administration Officials start machine to insert first fiber into the ground. Photo courtesy of Caltrans. Caltrans announced construction began in rural San Diego County on the first leg of the 10,000-mile broadband network aimed at bringing high-speed internet services to all Californians so they can access emergency information, telehealth services, education and employment.
montereycountyweekly.com
Greenfield expansion means the city will need a bigger, newer wastewater treatment plant.
The city of Greenfield has grown exponentially in recent years, and several projects are still on the way, including a hotel on Walnut Avenue, an apartment complex on 12th Street, a new community center and a proposed annexation to the southeast of the city, along Highway 101. More people means...
montereycountyweekly.com
Pacific Grove prevails in a lawsuit that challenged its right to limit vacation rentals.
Four years ago, Pacific Grove’s actions to curtail short-term vacation rentals came under attack through two lawsuits, one brought by a group of vacation rental owners who asked for an injunction to stop a lottery held by the city in May 2018 to distribute STR permits that resulted in a cap on the number of rentals. The other was brought by two couples, former permit holders who lost out to that lottery.
KSBW.com
Grazing goats take over Fort Ord in Monterey County
MARINA, Calif. — If you're near Fort Ord in Monterey County this winter, you may see a herd of goats. Do not be alarmed, the goats were hired to graze at county and Bureau of Land Management parks. The goats will be eating down plants and shrubs as tall...
montereycountyweekly.com
Investigation sustains harassment complaints against P.G. councilmember.
Pacific Grove Councilmember Luke Coletti has been sharply critical of City Manager Ben Harvey in public meetings since Coletti was elected in November 2020. In July 2021, Coletti was the lone vote against a new contract for Harvey, saying he believed the city manager was not competent. “I cannot agree to a contract with this employee,” Coletti said. Six other councilmembers approved the contract.
benitolink.com
Highway 156 Improvement Project to cause road and lane closures
Caltrans announced construction on the Highway 156 Corridor Improvement Project will result in a long-term closure of San Juan Hollister Road starting next week. Beginning Oct. 24, San Juan Hollister Road will be closed between Union Road and Business Route 156. The realignment of San Juan Hollister Road is part of the Corridor Improvement Project. This closure is scheduled to be in place until May 2023.
KSBW.com
Pajaro Valley Unified School District cancels bus routes due to driver shortage
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Pajaro Valley Unified School District, the largest district in Santa Cruz County, was forced to cancel all of its general bus routes Friday. The district let parents know early Friday morning that all 28 of its regular routes were canceled and 26 of its special education routes were delayed.
Pajaro Valley River Flood Project celebrates progress to stop flooding
PAJARO VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Members of the Biden administration joined local leaders to highlight the Pajaro River Flood Project. It comes after recent approval from governor Gavin Newsom to advance funding to expedite planning and construction. Flooding has been a top concern for the Watsonville and Pajaro communities. We attached videos from 1955 and 1995 when floods overtook homes, cars, The post Pajaro Valley River Flood Project celebrates progress to stop flooding appeared first on KION546.
Salinas perscribed burn concerns causes air quality concerns
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Cal-Fire burned about 2000 acres over the last two days. But the prescribed burn went out a little farther than the agency expected. An extra 60 acres jumped out of their control line. And according to Unit Chief George Nunez of Cal-Fire BEU, the weather didn't help. “Last night, when the humidity The post Salinas perscribed burn concerns causes air quality concerns appeared first on KION546.
Your Vote, Your Future: Hollister growth a point of contention in race for city mayor
Voters in Hollister have a choice this election cycle to either keep Ignacio Velazquez as city mayor or replace him with a new challenger, Mia Casey. The post Your Vote, Your Future: Hollister growth a point of contention in race for city mayor appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Phil's Fish Market announces new location in Castroville
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — Amid speculation as to where it would move,Phil's Fish Market has announced their new location will be in Castroville, California. They are finalizing the preparation of their new location on Merritt Street. It is just three miles from their old Moss Landing location. They are expecting to open in two to three weeks.
Mosquitoes with potentially deadly viruses invade Santa Cruz County
A specific breed of mosquito, that potentially carries deadly viruses, has surfaced in Santa Cruz County. The insects could carry dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever; diseases which are not currently found in California.
KSBW.com
Graffiti brings attention to Liz Lawler’s bid for California assembly
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Over the past few weeks, Santa Cruz County residents began noticing graffiti with the name of the Republican candidate for California Assembly, Liz Lawler. The graffiti is a simple tag with the candidate's name and sometimes a heart. It has been discovered on road signs,...
KSBW.com
Wild pigs destroying parks in south Monterey County
KING CITY, Calif. — Wild pigs on the Central Coast continue to be a growing problem as they extend their range of damage and county park leaders now looking at hiring a private hunter to help eradicate the problem. “It gets very very frustrating. Our parks are the jewels...
Hollister takes next step to grow city with three new businesses opening
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Ross, Famous Footwear, and Boot Barn are now able to call Hollister home. This is allowing people who live in the city to stay here without having to travel miles and miles away like local resident Ruby Mendoza. “Especially right now,” Mendoza said. “Gas prices. It’s totally awesome and convenient for me, The post Hollister takes next step to grow city with three new businesses opening appeared first on KION546.
Another Monterey County Jail death claim settled
Monterey County officials have agreed to a $2.5 million settlement in the latest in a series of jail death lawsuits, this one involving a schizophrenic inmate who died from consuming a huge amount of water after having received almost no psychiatric care for months on end. Rafael Ramirez Lara was...
Hollister Police patrols riverbed after multiple catalytic converter thefts reported
After a string of catalytic converter thefts in Hollister, police patrolled the riverbed this week in an effort to find evidence that could lead to a suspect. The post Hollister Police patrols riverbed after multiple catalytic converter thefts reported appeared first on KION546.
Los Baños Enterprise
Los Banos woman fatally struck by train in Monterey County Saturday
According to the CHP King City office, a 53-year-old Los Banos Hispanic woman died when the truck she was driving was struck by a train near King City in Monterey County, Saturday afternoon Oct. 15, 2022. The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Monterey County Coroner’s Office.
Man dead after vehicle rolls off cliff at Fremont Peak
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle rolled off a cliff at Fremont Peak. This was first reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday. Our reporter on the scene said a woman said her husband was in the car, was pinned inside, and she is afraid he didn't make it. The post Man dead after vehicle rolls off cliff at Fremont Peak appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0