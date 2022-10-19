Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man arrested for Santa Fe bank robbery
The Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communication center received a call about a bank robbery at the Bank of America location on St. Michael's Drive.
Plea deal withdrawn for man charged in death of New Mexico woman a decade ago
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has withdrawn the plea deal for Anselmo Ortiz who is accused of being involved in the disappearance of Cindy Rivera more than a decade ago. Ortiz accepted the plea deal back in September but a non-negotiable term of that agreement was that he give up the location of Rivera’s remains […]
Española man charged with murder after shooting at trailer park
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute turned deadly Monday night at a trailer park outside Española. Jerrid Maestas told police he was arguing with two drunk men who were later identified as Elmer Sanchez Sr. and Elmer Sanchez Jr. when they shot at him. However, Sanchez Jr. was shot and […]
Stepfather accused in 5-year-old’s murder pleads not guilty to federal charges
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Malcolm Torres, the man charged with murdering his 5-year-old stepdaughter, has pled not guilty to his federal charges. Torres was arraigned for first-degree murder, child assault, and other charges. Investigators say he killed Renezmae Calzada and disposed of her body two years ago. The girl vanished from her Española home on September […]
Man wanted for violating probation in Jemez burglaries is arrested
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man connected to burglaries in the Jemez area is behind bars, several months after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Nehemiah Hillhouse on September 30. Hillhouse pled guilty to two different burglaries in the Jemez area in 2017 which he committed with […]
Rio Grande Sun
Blotter: Woman Says Ex is Stalking Her, Fears Cartel
The police blotter is published to give readers an abridged look at criminal activity in their community and neighborhood. It is simply an illustration of what local law enforcement, funded by taxpayers, must deal with daily throughout the Española Valley. Española Police officers, Ohkay Owingeh Tribal Police, Rio Arriba...
AOL Corp
'No one is above the law,' New Mexico D.A. warns on anniversary of deadly 'Rust' shooting
On the one-year anniversary of the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a top prosecutor in New Mexico renewed her stark warning that "no one is above the law." A year ago Friday, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Hutchins and wounded the director Joel Souza during a rehearsal for the western "Rust" on a set near Santa Fe.
New Mexico State Police arrest armed suspect in northern New Mexico
PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested Aurelio Carrasco who they say exposed himself to a couple in Pecos and then lead police on a chase. It started around 10:45 a.m. on October 20 when a man told police he and his wife were at a gas station when Carrasco pulled up in a […]
ladailypost.com
FBI, Santa Fe Police Seek Public’s Assistance To Identify Skinny Swoosh Bandit Who Robbed Bank Tuesday
The FBI and Santa Fe Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to identify this thief responsible for robbing First National Bank Tuesday at 540 W. Cordova Road in Santa Fe. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 505.889.1300. Courtesy/FBI. FBI News:. The...
Rio Grande Sun
Police say Española Crime Stoppers is Successful
The Española Crime Stoppers program has been successful in several arrests, according to Police Chief Mizel Garcia. Mizel said the program has received many calls and has plans for the future to continue the success. “Anonymity is the key to Crime Stoppers. That’s how it’s successful because there’s no...
Rio Grande Sun
Bag of Ammo Found Near Velarde Elementary
All Española public schools went into a shelter in place on Monday due to reports the Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office received of a person with a firearm in the area, according to Rio Arriba Deputy County Manager Matthew Casados. Casados said he acquired this information directly from the...
KRQE News 13
WANTED: New Mexico man repeatedly getting into police chases
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who keeps getting into police chases this year — and keeps getting out of jail with the promise he’ll behave — is now on the run. You might remember Paul Mares from earlier this year – he was on probation when he took state police on a chaotic 15-minute chase on I-25 near Las Vegas after running a stop sign.
Rio Grande Sun
Former City Councilor’s Wife Convicted on Three Charges Related to Mayoral Campaign
A former Española City councilor’s wife has been convicted on three additional charges in relation to her actions in the 2018 Española Municipal election, when Robert Seeds was running for mayor. She was accused of disturbing polling places and coercing a voter. Laura Seeds’s latest convictions mark...
Second suspect arrested in connection to Santa Fe birthday party shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested a suspect in a shooting from September that left five people injured at a birthday party. They say 20-year-old Eddial Cuevas pulled a gun, hit a person with the gun, and pointed it at another person who fled. He’s been charged with one count of […]
nmag.gov
AG Balderas Announces Additional Guilty Verdicts in Case of Española Woman Accused of Voter Fraud
ALBUQUERQUE — Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that a Rio Arriba County jury convicted Laura Seeds of two fourth degree felonies and one misdemeanor. The charges were in relation to her actions in the 2018 Española municipal election of engaging in intimidating conduct during a municipal election, coercing a voter, and disturbing polling places. Jurors returned their verdict in the same afternoon they began deliberating. Sentencing will be set at a later date.
Feds issue new indictment, tougher charges in Renezmae Calzada murder case
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a 5-year old Española girl is facing new, tougher charges just weeks after rejecting a plea deal. Federal prosecutors have also outlined a new timeline of events in the 2019 murder of Renezmae Calzada. Malcolm Torres, 29, is now facing charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder of […]
KOAT 7
Santa Fe pedestrian dies in early morning collision
SANTA FE, N.M. — A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead after being hit by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Zafarano Drive and Cerrillos Road early Sunday. Santa Fe Police Department officers and paramedics came to the scene in response to a 2:05 a.m. call. The man, who was not identified pending notification of his family, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.
KOAT 7
Haunting at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe? One family says they experienced it
SANTA FE, N.M. — A New Mexico family says they had their first supernatural experience while staying at the Drury Hotel in Santa Fe in January. The Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe is one of a handful of buildings many believe to be haunted. Before it was a...
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Comments / 0