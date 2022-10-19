ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernandez, NM

KRQE News 13

Española man charged with murder after shooting at trailer park

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute turned deadly Monday night at a trailer park outside Española. Jerrid Maestas told police he was arguing with two drunk men who were later identified as Elmer Sanchez Sr. and Elmer Sanchez Jr. when they shot at him. However, Sanchez Jr. was shot and […]
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Stepfather accused in 5-year-old’s murder pleads not guilty to federal charges

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Malcolm Torres, the man charged with murdering his 5-year-old stepdaughter, has pled not guilty to his federal charges. Torres was arraigned for first-degree murder, child assault, and other charges. Investigators say he killed Renezmae Calzada and disposed of her body two years ago. The girl vanished from her Española home on September […]
ESPANOLA, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Blotter: Woman Says Ex is Stalking Her, Fears Cartel

The police blotter is published to give readers an abridged look at criminal activity in their community and neighborhood. It is simply an illustration of what local law enforcement, funded by taxpayers, must deal with daily throughout the Española Valley. Española Police officers, Ohkay Owingeh Tribal Police, Rio Arriba...
ESPANOLA, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Police say Española Crime Stoppers is Successful

The Española Crime Stoppers program has been successful in several arrests, according to Police Chief Mizel Garcia. Mizel said the program has received many calls and has plans for the future to continue the success. “Anonymity is the key to Crime Stoppers. That’s how it’s successful because there’s no...
ESPANOLA, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Bag of Ammo Found Near Velarde Elementary

All Española public schools went into a shelter in place on Monday due to reports the Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office received of a person with a firearm in the area, according to Rio Arriba Deputy County Manager Matthew Casados. Casados said he acquired this information directly from the...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

WANTED: New Mexico man repeatedly getting into police chases

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who keeps getting into police chases this year — and keeps getting out of jail with the promise he’ll behave — is now on the run. You might remember Paul Mares from earlier this year – he was on probation when he took state police on a chaotic 15-minute chase on I-25 near Las Vegas after running a stop sign.
LAS VEGAS, NM
nmag.gov

AG Balderas Announces Additional Guilty Verdicts in Case of Española Woman Accused of Voter Fraud

ALBUQUERQUE — Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that a Rio Arriba County jury convicted Laura Seeds of two fourth degree felonies and one misdemeanor. The charges were in relation to her actions in the 2018 Española municipal election of engaging in intimidating conduct during a municipal election, coercing a voter, and disturbing polling places. Jurors returned their verdict in the same afternoon they began deliberating. Sentencing will be set at a later date.
ESPANOLA, NM
KOAT 7

Santa Fe pedestrian dies in early morning collision

SANTA FE, N.M. — A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead after being hit by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Zafarano Drive and Cerrillos Road early Sunday. Santa Fe Police Department officers and paramedics came to the scene in response to a 2:05 a.m. call. The man, who was not identified pending notification of his family, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.
SANTA FE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

