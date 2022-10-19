The Arickaree Bison celebrated their first Homecoming under their new mascot last Friday night. The Lady Bison volleyball team fought hard against the #10 Lady Bulldogs of Otis, but came up just short. In the football game, #4 Arickaree took on #3 Otis and came away with a big 52-33 win. During halftime f the football game, Arickaree presented their Homecoming royalty. Pictures left to right are Jacob Jefferson, Jimena Vazquez, Logan Cordell, Bryce Shaffer, Queen Cora Schrock, King Logan Wright, Wynter VanNess and Hayden Page.

