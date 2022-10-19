ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brownsnation.com

Ravens Could Be Without 2 Notable Players Against Browns

With the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens divisional showdown just days away, all eyes were on both teams’ injury reports Thursday afternoon. A pair of players who are key to the Ravens’ offensive attack were listed as non-participants, tight end Mark Andrews and runningback J.K Dobbins. Andrews is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns at Ravens: 3 things to watch and game picks

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns play their second AFC North game of the season on Sunday when they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore has had its fair share of issues this season, especially when it comes to blowing late leads, and come into the game 3-3. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their showdown with the Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their big showdown with the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. If the Browns (2-4) win, they’ll move ahead of the Ravens (3-3) by virtue of their 2-0 record in the AFC North. And if the Bengals lose to the Falcons, they’ll all be tied at 3-4, and the Browns will still be in first because of that 2-0.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Officially Rule Out 2 Starters Versus Ravens

Friday’s injury report included bad news about two of the Cleveland Browns‘ All-Pro starters. Wyatt Teller (calf) and Denzel Ward (concussion) are both ruled out for Sunday’s contest with the Baltimore Ravens. Offensive tackle Joel Haeg (concussion) will also miss the game. The news is somewhat better...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) limited on Thursday

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 7's game against the Cleveland Browns. Bateman was limited again on Thursday after returning to practice on Wednesday. Back-to-back limited practices should give him a chance to return to action in Week 7. Friday's practice report will provide more information, including his official injury designation. Mark Andrews (knee) has not practiced yet this week, and his potential absence could result in more opportunities for Bateman.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Ravens make key Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins moves

The Baltimore Ravens made a pair of notable backfield moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 7 clash with the Cleveland Browns. The team placed JK Dobbins on the IR while activating fellow running back Gus Edwards from the PUP list. Via Field Yates:. “The Ravens have activated RB Gus...
