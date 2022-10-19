ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

wxxv25.com

Two dead in early morning house fire in George County

Two people died in an early morning house fire in the Barton community of George County. A call came in about 6 a.m. Friday morning about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive. Units from Basin, Central and Twin Creek Volunteer Fire Departments, Movella and Agricola Volunteer...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Press

Joint funeral set for Hurley teens killed in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A joint funeral service will be held Saturday for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, 16-year-old Hurley residents killed in a crash last Saturday night. The service will be held at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church on Mississippi Highway 63, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and...
HURLEY, MS
Picayune Item

MHP works fatal collision in Harrison County

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 West in Harrison County. A 1997 Freightliner Semi-truck driven by 58-year-old Franklin Culler of St Amant, LA, traveled west on Interstate 10 when it collided with a 2023 Peterbilt Semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Changyi Ren of Arcadia, CA, that was parked on the westbound shoulder on Interstate 10. Franklin Culler received fatal injuries from the crash.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. Deputy shoots man during domestic disturbance call

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning, Oct. 21. The George County Sheriff’s Office and MBI say deputies were called to a domestic disturbance near Hill Top Drive, between Barton-Agricola and Cooks Corner roads, in the Agricola community around 11:50 p.m. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Jackson County SO: Shots fired during pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Shots were fired in Jackson County during a pursuit Wednesday afternoon after an armed carjacking suspect held up an elderly man and his wife. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the unidentified suspect allegedly robbed the couple around 3:15 p.m. at a church in St. Martin, Miss. The suspect took off in the victim’s car and deputies located it a short time later. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit began.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
THEODORE, AL
WAPT

MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Vancleave

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The incident Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave, Mississippi. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WKRG News 5

Woman shot at Greentree Apartments in Mobile: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police began investigating a shooting Wednesday night after being called to a local hospital about a gunshot wound victim. Police traced the incident back to Greentree Apartments. Police said the gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Police arrived at the hospital about 10 minutes before […]
MOBILE, AL

