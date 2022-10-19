Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two people found dead in early morning blaze at Mississippi residence
wxxv25.com
Two dead in early morning house fire in George County
Mississippi Press
Joint funeral set for Hurley teens killed in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A joint funeral service will be held Saturday for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, 16-year-old Hurley residents killed in a crash last Saturday night. The service will be held at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church on Mississippi Highway 63, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and...
Picayune Item
MHP works fatal collision in Harrison County
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 West in Harrison County. A 1997 Freightliner Semi-truck driven by 58-year-old Franklin Culler of St Amant, LA, traveled west on Interstate 10 when it collided with a 2023 Peterbilt Semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Changyi Ren of Arcadia, CA, that was parked on the westbound shoulder on Interstate 10. Franklin Culler received fatal injuries from the crash.
Mississippi officials investigating early morning shooting involving George County deputy
Mississippi investigators are collecting evidence in a shooting that involved a George County deputy. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving George County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.
18-wheeler crash on Bayway catches SUV on fire, leaking fuel: Mobile Fire Rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have confirmed they are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler. The crash happened on the Bayway going westbound near the intersection of I-10 and Battleship Parkway. An SUV is on fire and MFRD crews are working to put it out. The […]
wxxv25.com
Driver killed in accident on I-10 near County Farm Road is identified
George Co. Deputy shoots man during domestic disturbance call
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning, Oct. 21. The George County Sheriff’s Office and MBI say deputies were called to a domestic disturbance near Hill Top Drive, between Barton-Agricola and Cooks Corner roads, in the Agricola community around 11:50 p.m. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Jackson County SO: Shots fired during pursuit
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Shots were fired in Jackson County during a pursuit Wednesday afternoon after an armed carjacking suspect held up an elderly man and his wife. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the unidentified suspect allegedly robbed the couple around 3:15 p.m. at a church in St. Martin, Miss. The suspect took off in the victim’s car and deputies located it a short time later. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit began.
Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
Stephen Nodine: Mobile County Commissioner accused of murder, did he do it?
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Commissioner was accused of shooting and killing his mistress in 2010. During the trial, it was questioned whether or not the victim was murdered or committed suicide. Some still question – Was her death a suicide, or did the elected official have something more sinister to do […]
WLOX
Start planning an alternate route; Hwy 49 road closures to begin on Sunday
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Start planning now. That’s the advice from city leaders as one of Gulfport’s busiest roads is set to shut down for two weeks. “We’re just really trying to stay on top of it, really educate the citizens as possible,” said Jase Payne, Gulfport Public Information Officer.
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore man is accused of following a woman and her two children home, after they left a store on DIP. Investigators say Charles Snider claimed he was a Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy. They say there’s no telling what Snider’s intentions were. Snider...
2 teens found dead in car following crash: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (9:50 p.m.): It was an emotional day for friends, family, and members in the Hurley, Mississippi, community. Friends and family who knew both Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor gathered at the site of the crash to place a memorial to honor the two girls who died in a car accident. Both girls were in […]
WLOX
Man arrested, held on 6 charges after armed carjacking in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been arrested and charged after a reported armed carjacking Wednesday ended in gunfire. Sheriff Mike Ezell announced the arrest of 32-year-old Nathan Thomas Cook Thursday morning. He’s being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond for the following charges:
WAPT
MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Vancleave
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The incident Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave, Mississippi. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents...
Toddler killed by car after walking away from disabled SUV and onto Florida highway
A 3-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car while walking on a busy Florida highway on Wednesday night.
WLOX
UPDATE: Repairs finished, but citywide boil water order remains for Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula officials say repairs to a damaged water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities are now complete. But the entire city is still under a boil water notice until further notice. Water pressure should be restored in a couple of hours. The...
Mobile Police respond to 2 shots fired scenes Tuesday, looking for suspects
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to two separate shots fired calls Tuesday, Oct. 18, and are looking for the suspects in both incidents, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Bank Avenue at around 10:45 a.m. Through investigation, officers learned a “known male […]
Woman shot at Greentree Apartments in Mobile: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police began investigating a shooting Wednesday night after being called to a local hospital about a gunshot wound victim. Police traced the incident back to Greentree Apartments. Police said the gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Police arrived at the hospital about 10 minutes before […]
