altenergymag.com
BP is Improving Safety and Efficiency by Using Robotics to Inspect Offshore Sites Remotely
In 2020, BP set out to reach net-zero emissions by the year 2050 while simultaneously boosting employee safety and operational efficiency. BP is committed to leveraging advanced technology and robotics to find new ways to remove employees from potentially hazardous situations and improve the efficiencies of remote locations. The challenge.
Inflation Reduction Act Delivers Hope to Renewable Industry, but Price Impacts Could Take Years
In the third quarter, North American P25* solar and wind power purchase agreement (PPA) prices soared 9.6% to $45.93 per MWh, according to a new report from LevelTen Energy, operator of the world’s largest PPA marketplace. These long-term energy contract prices are now 34% higher than the same period last year, continuing the steady rise that began in 2020, when supply chain challenges worsened by the pandemic upended years of low PPA prices. The industry has since faced a series of compounding economic, regulatory and permitting challenges that have created an imbalance between PPA supply and demand, and led to an increase in development costs, keeping prices high.
Siemens Gamesa seals deal to supply Finland with 105 MW of wind power
• Siemens Gamesa selected by Energiequelle for first wind project together in Finland • The 105-MW Mikonkeidas wind project will be equipped with 16 SG 6.6-170 turbines, among the most competitive in the onshore wind landscape • The project is due to be commissioned in 2024 and includes a 35-year service contract.
Catalyze Expands Executive Suite, Hiring New COO, CCO, SVP of Supply Chain Management, and VP of Energy Storage Solutions
Catalyze welcomes former electric power industry executive Brian McDonald as EVP/COO, former digital solutions and demand response executive Terrill Laughton as CCO, energy sector supply chain executive Joseph Kiwak as SVP of Supply Chain Management, and former Tesla and SolarCity leader Tristan Glenwright as VP of Energy Storage Solutions. BOULDER,...
Silicon Ranch, First Solar expand partnership with 700 MW of American solar modules
-Transaction expands upon 4-gigawatt (GW) supply agreement announced in April 2022 -Strategic partnership further advances domestic energy transition with a commitment to responsibly produced solar technology designed and developed in US -Silicon Ranch pioneered deployment of First Solar technology in the Southeast in 2015. Silicon Ranch, one of the nation's...
Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market Revenue To Cross USD 21.54 billion by 2030
The global electric vehicle power inverter market was surpassed at USD 8.7 billion in 2021 and is expected revenue to cross USD 21.54 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to. Electric Vehicle Power Inverter is defined as electrical device which converts DC (direct current) source...
