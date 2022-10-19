Read full article on original website
CT Man Convicted For Heroin Trafficking After Being Busted at Tuckerton, NJ, Wawa
Federal authorities say a man from Connecticut now potentially faces 40 years in prison after being convicted of heroin trafficking. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 38-year-old Luis Payano-Perez was found guilty last week on one count of possessing with intent to distribute 100 or more grams of heroin. The verdict...
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In New Jersey
We all want to be safe and sound and knowing what you are up against is a huge part of that. The FBI releases a report of crime across the country, and that report gets granular enough to see what's going on in individual cities in New Jersey. These are the 10 most dangerous places to be in our state.
Bear Encounters Triple In New Jersey, It Is About To Get Worse
It was a controversial move when Gov. Phil Murphy ended New Jersey’s bear hunt. It's no conscience that encounters have more than tripled this year and it's about to ramp up. Why? This is the most active time for our friend the black bear since they're filling up on food to prepare for a long winter’s nap.
Check Out NJ’s Oldest Log Cabin Now For Sale In Gloucester County
While some would argue that this isn't exactly the best time to be house hunting here in the Garden State, sometimes there's a property that comes along that you just can't pass up. Sure, some are still paying tens of thousands over asking price for their homes here in New...
New Survey Proves NJ Drivers Should Never Get Made Fun Of Again
You've heard it once, you've heard it a million times: Jersey can't drive. I can't speak on your behalf, but it seems like everywhere I go, people love to make jokes about the way people drive in this state. Don't get me wrong, we all probably suffer from a little bit of road rage. That's only because there's so many people packed into such a small state that it's aggravating when people are unfamiliar with the traffic patterns.
This New Jersey City Is One Of The Top Ten Halloween Towns In The Country
With less than a week until Halloween, it's crunch time. Time to get the candy ready if you haven't done so already, put the final touches on your costume, and of course nail down your plans. Every year, my group of friends and I get together and have a huge...
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
Ocean City, NJ Mayor Favors Lowering City Speed Limit to 20 MPH
Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian favors reducing the speed limit city-wide from 25 miles per hour to 20 mph. The topic came up Saturday during a community meeting at the Ocean City Yacht Club, according to OCNJDaily.com. When residents complained about people exceeding the speed limit, which is 25 miles...
Prosecutor: 2 Charged For Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man in Camden, NJ
Two men have been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection to the fatal shooting of a man from Philadelphia in Camden earlier this week. The shooting happened around 3:30 early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Davis Street. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says officers with the...
How the Best Pizza in New Jersey is Not from New Jersey
There are a few things that we take pretty seriously here in New Jersey. Whether or not Central Jersey actually exists (it doesn't). Sports teams (go Phillies!). I mean, ask anyone down the shore what the best boardwalk pizza is and there's a decent chance that a fistfight will break out.
NJ Bill Proposes to Finally Stop Car Manufacturers Charging You For This
Here's New Jersey bill I think we can all get behind!. If you have a vehicle with in-car features that you can't even use unless you pay an extra subscription, you may not be deprived for very much longer. According to The Drive, New Jersey legislators and putting forth a...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look To Identify Two Persons
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras. Police aren't saying why they want to speak with the pair other than they want to identify them "in reference to an ongoing investigation." If you can assist the police, you're...
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Drug-induced Death
Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to a drug-induced death in 2020 and he may only spend a decade behind bars. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 51-year-old Ramon Rivera pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of first-degree strict liability drug-induced death and distribution of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.
‘Incessant narcotic activity’ — 6 Arrested Following Drug Raid in Pleasantville, NJ
Authorities in Pleasantville say six people are facing drug and weapon-related charges after a search warrant was executed at a home last week. According to the Pleasantville Police Department, their investigation began after numerous citizen complaints about the "incessant narcotic activity" in the area of the 100 block of North First Street.
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Stafford Township NJ Police Makes Hilarious Recruiting Attempt
Police work is hard work. It takes its toll on one's body and mind. Sometimes, as we've seen over the last few years, it can be extremely tough dealing with the public at large. We certainly commend all police officers that put on the badge, for they are truly protecting...
Bridgeton Man Charged with Fatal Car Pedestrian Hit and Run
A 66-year-old man is under arrest after a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bridgeton Monday night. Bridgeton Police officials say Steven Clark of Bridgeton was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into the accident. Police responded to the car-pedestrian accident at 8:40 pm Monday at North Pearl Street and...
The Pop Shop Permanently Closing Medford, NJ Location
Fans of The Pop Shop in Medford will soon have to travel to another part of South Jersey to get a taste. The Pop Shop Cafe & Creamery, which opened on S. Main Street in Medford in 2015, broke the news on social media last week that it would be closing its doors.
4 Charged Following Shoplifting Investigation in Atlantic City, NJ
Four people are facing charges following a shoplifting and theft investigation in Atlantic City. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, during the months of August and September following complaints of shoplifting from stores at Tanger Outlets The Walk, detectives conducted an investigation that targeted employees that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise.
