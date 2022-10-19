Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Eagles' Jason Kelce Dances With Phillie Phanatic, Chugs Beer at NLCS
WATCH: Kelce dances with Phanatic, pounds a beer at NLCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. What's a local legend to do when his undefeated football team is on a bye?. Dance with the big green goof of a baseball mascot during a magical playoff run, of course. Eagles center...
Dolphins’ ’72 legends relish celebrating undefeated season — and are watching 6-0 Eagles
Larry Csonka still remembers that angst he felt in 2008 as he watched former Syracuse teammate Tom Coughlin coaching the New York Giants, attempting to put together a game-winning drive against the then 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl 42.
Isaiah Williams anchors rising Delaware State program
Delaware State is on track for its best season in a decade. And Isaiah Williams is a big part of that. The post Isaiah Williams anchors rising Delaware State program appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Three teams that could end the Eagles undefeated streak
It is obviously really hard to go the whole season without losing a game in the regular season. There are only a handful of teams that have actually accomplished this. The most recent being the 2007 New England Patriots. This was during the infamous Bill Belichick and Tom Brady Era where they would win six Super Bowls together. However, the Patriots did not win the Super Bowl during that season. Peyton Manning and the Colts won the Super Bowl in 2007. The only team that did have a perfect regular season and win the Super Bowl was the 1972 Miami Dolphins. With that being said, the odds are not in the Eagles’ favor to have a perfect season. So what are three teams that may snap the Eagles’ undefeated streak?
Doc Rivers Explains Joel Embiid's Conditioning
Doc Rivers reveals Joel Embiid battled Plantar fasciitis in the offseason.
Potential Eagles targets at running back prior to NFL trade deadline
Might the Eagles add one more game-breaker to the offensive backfield?. As the trade deadline approaches, there are multiple players league-wide that could benefit from a fresh start in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. For a team seemingly at the beginning stages of a playoff push, one that hopefully leads to a second Vince Lombardi Trophy, a few things are obvious.
After 1,300 games without playing in postseason, Phillies’ Segura making his mark
PHILADELPHIA - Dripping wet from being doused in alcoholic beverages and smoking a cigar, Jean Segura surveyed the scene inside the Phillies’ clubhouse after the Phillies clinched a spot in the National League Championship Series with an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves Saturday. Forgive the Phillies’ second baseman...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs fined for actions during loss to Eagles, per report
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a bit more than just a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, as two of their defensive stars had to pay up for some of their actions during the Week 6 NFC East showdown. Per NFL Media, linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for...
This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Georges Niang
Shooting, if you haven’t heard, is an important component of NBA basketball. It always has been. At the same time, it’s more important than ever in the modern era. For a long time, the objective was typically to get the ball to a big man under the basket and let him look for a dunk.
Jay Wright reportedly lands lucrative TV gig
Former Villanova head coach Jay Wright won’t be coaching during the 2022-23 season, but he’ll still be front-and-center for some of the biggest games.
Jay Wright reportedly gets new role after Villanova retirement
Former Villanova coach Jay Wright is taking on a new role after retiring as head coach. Wright is joining CBS to do broadcast work, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Wright will do commentary and studio work for the network during the regular season and will also serve as a studio analyst for Final Four coverage with both CBS and Turner Sports.
College football heroes, zeroes for Week 8: Clemson trending up, Miami going down
Many of college football's top teams took this Saturday off, but there were still plenty of elite teams and impactful games on the docket for the Week 8 schedule. Here's your look at this weekend's winners and losers. College football Week 8 heroesLSU and Brian Kelly: It's been tough to get a line ...
Phillies shake off early deficit, outslug Padres 10-6 to take 3-1 NLCS lead
The Philadelphia Phillies haven't played in the World Series since 2009. After 13 years, they're one win away from making it back. On Saturday, the Phillies shrugged off a four-run first-inning deficit, using the long ball to stun the Padres in Game 4 of the NLCS, 10-6. With the victory,...
This 76ers-Pacers Trade Features Buddy Hield
The three-point revolution changed basketball. In all likelihood, it will never change back. After all, 3 will always be greater than 2. For much of the history of the modern NBA, the three-pointer was seen as a last-ditch effort. The degree of difficulty on a three-point attempt was probably overestimated...
NBC Sports
Eagles rookie progress reports at the bye week
The Eagles reached their bye week with a perfect 6-0 record. While much of their success has been because of veterans, plenty of rookies have played a role too. Here’s an updated look at the contributions of the rookie class of 2022:. 1-13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. The Eagles’...
Joel Embiid Looks Forward to Brett Brown’s Return
Sixers star Joel Embiid is happy he'll see a friendly face on Saturday when the Sixers face the Spurs.
Former Milwaukee Washington star Michael Foster Jr. takes next step with Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA – Michael Foster Jr. smiled and swung his chair in a half circle to look up at his locker in the Wells Fargo Center, looking at his blue Philadelphia 76ers jersey with his name on the back. James Harden, a former league most valuable player, strolled in. P.J. Tucker, a Milwaukee legend for his role on the 2020-21 championship team, began his game prep across the locker room.
King of Prussia-based bat company supplies the lumber for Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies fans have gotten used to seeing two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper hit lots of big home runs. But did you know the bats that Harper has used to hit those home runs were made in Montgomery County?
Comments / 0