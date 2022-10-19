ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Game Haus

Three teams that could end the Eagles undefeated streak

It is obviously really hard to go the whole season without losing a game in the regular season. There are only a handful of teams that have actually accomplished this. The most recent being the 2007 New England Patriots. This was during the infamous Bill Belichick and Tom Brady Era where they would win six Super Bowls together. However, the Patriots did not win the Super Bowl during that season. Peyton Manning and the Colts won the Super Bowl in 2007. The only team that did have a perfect regular season and win the Super Bowl was the 1972 Miami Dolphins. With that being said, the odds are not in the Eagles’ favor to have a perfect season. So what are three teams that may snap the Eagles’ undefeated streak?
WASHINGTON, PA
FanSided

Potential Eagles targets at running back prior to NFL trade deadline

Might the Eagles add one more game-breaker to the offensive backfield?. As the trade deadline approaches, there are multiple players league-wide that could benefit from a fresh start in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. For a team seemingly at the beginning stages of a playoff push, one that hopefully leads to a second Vince Lombardi Trophy, a few things are obvious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Jay Wright reportedly gets new role after Villanova retirement

Former Villanova coach Jay Wright is taking on a new role after retiring as head coach. Wright is joining CBS to do broadcast work, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Wright will do commentary and studio work for the network during the regular season and will also serve as a studio analyst for Final Four coverage with both CBS and Turner Sports.
VILLANOVA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Pacers Trade Features Buddy Hield

The three-point revolution changed basketball. In all likelihood, it will never change back. After all, 3 will always be greater than 2. For much of the history of the modern NBA, the three-pointer was seen as a last-ditch effort. The degree of difficulty on a three-point attempt was probably overestimated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles rookie progress reports at the bye week

The Eagles reached their bye week with a perfect 6-0 record. While much of their success has been because of veterans, plenty of rookies have played a role too. Here’s an updated look at the contributions of the rookie class of 2022:. 1-13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. The Eagles’...
GEORGIA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Former Milwaukee Washington star Michael Foster Jr. takes next step with Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA – Michael Foster Jr. smiled and swung his chair in a half circle to look up at his locker in the Wells Fargo Center, looking at his blue Philadelphia 76ers jersey with his name on the back. James Harden, a former league most valuable player, strolled in. P.J. Tucker, a Milwaukee legend for his role on the 2020-21 championship team, began his game prep across the locker room.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

