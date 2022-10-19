ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theregistryps.com

SR Watt Company Pays $60MM for a Two-Building Multifamily Portfolio in Portland

Portland, OR – SR Watt Company, a Southern California-based real estate investment and management firm, has announced the acquisition of two class A suburban Portland multifamily properties including the 101-unit Cannery Row, at 22550 SW Highland Drive, Sherwood, and the 87-unit Westline, at 4545 SW Angel Avenue, Beaverton. The...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy