Portland, OR – SR Watt Company, a Southern California-based real estate investment and management firm, has announced the acquisition of two class A suburban Portland multifamily properties including the 101-unit Cannery Row, at 22550 SW Highland Drive, Sherwood, and the 87-unit Westline, at 4545 SW Angel Avenue, Beaverton. The...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO